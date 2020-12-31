Winners Of 2020 SBS Drama Awards

The 2020 SBS Drama Awards celebrated most of the yr’s high performances and reveals!

The ceremony came about on December 31 on the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul, and it was hosted by Shin Dong Yup and Kim Yoo Jung.

Namgoong Min took the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his efficiency in “Range League.” He shared his thanks and talked about that the primary time he’d had a set function on a present relatively than carried out as an additional was on the community SBS. “After lots of time has handed, I’ve obtained such an amazing award, so I’m so grateful and glad,” he stated. He went on to share his due to his co-stars and the present’s employees, in addition to author Lee Shin Hwa.

“As I become older, I come to consider the individuals round me, the people who find themselves at all times on my aspect,” he stated. “My mom and father and my brother. My mom’s well being was not good this yr. Mom, please preserve being wholesome. I need to proceed to be a filial son towards you.” He additionally shared his love and due to his girlfriend Jin Ah Reum, describing how she’s been by his aspect for a very long time.

Namgoong Min stated that he had wished to obtain a trophy in order that he may say one thing at such an official occasion. “Once I’m going by a tough time and lonely, once I’m misplaced in despair, I go searching and see the individuals closest to me.” He shared that he meant his employees, thanking them individually and saying, “Thanks and I really like you. One factor that’s clear is that if it weren’t for you, I wouldn’t be who I’m at present, and I feel I wouldn’t be capable of be standing on this spot.”



Take a look at the listing of winners beneath!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Namgoong Min (“Range League”)

Producers’ Award (chosen by producing administrators): Joo Gained (“Alice”)

Prime Excellence in Mid-Size/Lengthy Drama: Uhm Ki Joon, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse”)

Prime Excellence in Miniseries (Style/Motion): Joo Ji Hoon (“Hyena”), Kim Search engine marketing Hyung (“No person Is aware of”)

Prime Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance): Lee Min Ho (“The King: Everlasting Monarch”), Park Eun Bin (“Do You Like Brahms?”)

Greatest Character Award: Oh Jung Se (“Range League”), Choi Kang Hee (“Good Casting”)

Excellence in Mid-Size/Lengthy Drama: Bong Tae Gyu, Yoon Jong Hoon, Shin Eun Kyung (“The Penthouse”)

Excellence in Miniseries (Style/Motion): Ahn Hyo Seop (“Dr. Romantic 2”), Lee Sung Kyung (“Dr. Romantic 2”)

Excellence in Miniseries (Fantasy/Romance): Kim Min Jae (“Do You Like Brahms?”), Kim Yoo Jung (“Backstreet Rookie”)

Greatest Couple Award: Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae (“Do You Like Brahms?”)

Supporting Actor Crew Award: “Range League” workforce

Supporting Actor Awards: Kim Joo Hyun (“Dr. Romantic 2”), Park Eun Suk (“The Penthouse”), Jin Kyung (“Dr. Romantic 2”),

Youngster Actor Awards: Kim Hyun Soo (“The Penthouse”), Ahn Ji Ho (“No person Is aware of”)

Greatest New Actor Awards: Jo Byeong Gyu (“Range League”), So Ju Yeon (“Dr. Romantic 2”)

The 2020 SBS Drama Awards will probably be out there on Viki.

