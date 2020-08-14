Winners Of 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

Many common Okay-pop artists had been celebrated on the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards!

The annual ceremony was held on the night of August 13 and hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon.

The evening’s Daesang (grand prize) went to BTS, who didn’t attend the occasion. The group additionally acquired the Favourite Male Bias Award and a Bonsang (principal prize). Each TWICE and Kang Daniel additionally took house three awards every!

Bonsangs went to Im Younger Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel, and IZ*ONE.

Take a look at the checklist of winners under!

New Artist Award: CRAVITY, TOO, MCND

Subsequent Artist Award: DKB, AleXa

Rising Star Award: GWSN, LOONA, NATURE

Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon

Songwriter Award: “Turns Out Comatose,” Lee Han Gil

Music Icon Award: ONEUS, WJSN

OST Award: Gaho

Trot Rising Star Award: Kim Soo Chan, Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Younger)

World Scorching Development Award: Stray Youngsters, IZ*ONE

Artist Award: TXT, ITZY

Voice Award: Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon

Favourite Feminine Bias Award: TWICE

Favourite Male Bias Award: BTS

World Artist Award: ASTRO

Efficiency Award: (G)I-DLE, The Boyz

Actual Fan Award: Kang Daniel

Bonsang: Im Younger Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE

Stage of the 12 months: Kang Daniel

Music of the 12 months: Crimson Velvet

Artist of the 12 months: TWICE

Daesang: BTS

Congratulations to everybody!

Supply (1) (2)

Replace: IZ*ONE’s official Twitter has confirmed that the group additionally gained a Bonsang this night. Congratulations!