Winners Of 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards

Many common Okay-pop artists had been celebrated on the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards!
The annual ceremony was held on the night of August 13 and hosted by Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon.
The evening’s Daesang (grand prize) went to BTS, who didn’t attend the occasion. The group additionally acquired the Favourite Male Bias Award and a Bonsang (principal prize). Each TWICE and Kang Daniel additionally took house three awards every!
Bonsangs went to Im Younger Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel, and IZ*ONE.
Take a look at the checklist of winners under!
New Artist Award: CRAVITY, TOO, MCND
Subsequent Artist Award: DKB, AleXa
Rising Star Award: GWSN, LOONA, NATURE
Producer Award: Kim Do Hoon
Songwriter Award: “Turns Out Comatose,” Lee Han Gil
Music Icon Award: ONEUS, WJSN
OST Award: Gaho
Trot Rising Star Award: Kim Soo Chan, Second Aunt Kim Da Bi (Kim Shin Younger)
World Scorching Development Award: Stray Youngsters, IZ*ONE
Artist Award: TXT, ITZY
Voice Award: Kim Jae Hwan, UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, HOTSHOT’s Ha Sung Woon
Favourite Feminine Bias Award: TWICE
Favourite Male Bias Award: BTS
World Artist Award: ASTRO
Efficiency Award: (G)I-DLE, The Boyz
Actual Fan Award: Kang Daniel
Bonsang: Im Younger Woong, NCT Dream, Oh My Lady, GFRIEND, BTS, MAMAMOO, VICTON, AB6IX, ASTRO, Crimson Velvet, TWICE, Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE
Stage of the 12 months: Kang Daniel
Music of the 12 months: Crimson Velvet
Artist of the 12 months: TWICE
Daesang: BTS
Congratulations to everybody!
Supply (1) (2)
Replace: IZ*ONE’s official Twitter has confirmed that the group additionally gained a Bonsang this night. Congratulations!
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment