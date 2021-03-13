Winners Of 40th Golden Cinema Film Festival

The 40th Golden Cinema Film Festival celebrated a number of the business’s greatest and brightest!

On March 11, the ceremony for the 40th Golden Cinema Film Festival was held in Seoul. The Golden Cinema Film Festival is organized by the Korean Society of Cinematographers, and the occasion had beforehand been postponed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” took dwelling the award for Finest Film, and the Finest Director award went to Jung Ji Younger for “Black Cash.” Music Kang Ho took the Actor’s Grand Prize for his efficiency in “Parasite.”

Jo Jin Woong bagged Finest Actor for “Black Cash” and Honey Lee secured Finest Actress for her efficiency in the identical movie. Lee Kwang Soo was named Finest Supporting Actor for his work in “Inseparable Bros” whereas the Finest Supporting Actress title went to Kim Mi Kyung for “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982.”

Take a look at the complete listing of winners under!

Finest Film: “Parasite”

Finest Director: Jung Ji Younger (“Black Cash”)

Cinematographer Gold Award: Hong Kyung Pyo (“Parasite”)

Cinematographer Silver Award: Kim Tae Kyung (“The King’s Letters”)

Cinematographer Bronze Award: Kim Hak Soo (“Spring, Once more”)

Finest New Cinematographer: Lee Jung In (“Romang”)

Finest New Director: Park Noo Ri (“Cash”), Kim Joon Sik (“Between the Seasons”)

Actor’s Grand Prize: Music Kang Ho (“Parasite”)

Finest Actor: Jo Jin Woong (“Black Cash”)

Finest Actress: Honey Lee (“Black Cash”)

Finest Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Soo (“Inseparable Bros”)

Finest Supporting Actress: Kim Mi Kyung (“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”)

Finest New Actor: Woo Do Hwan (“The Divine Fury”), Kim Sung Kyu (“The Gangster, The Cop, The Satan”)

Finest New Actress: Kim So Hye (“Moonlit Winter”), Choi Mi Gyo (“Murphy’s Legislation & Sally’s Legislation”), Yoon Hye Ri (“Between the Seasons”)

Cinematographers’ Alternative Recognition Award: Kim Hong Pa (“Juror 8“), Women’ Era’s YoonA (“EXIT”)

Little one Actor Award: Lee Go Eun (“Sunkist Household”), Eum Website positioning Younger (“Sky on the Backside of the Lake”)

Finest Lighting Director: Music Jae Suk (“The Wrongdoer”)

Jury’s Particular Award: SHINee’s Minho (“The Battle of Jangsari“), Hwang Woo Seul Hye (“Sunkist Household”)

Particular Award: Bae Jae Hyun

Achievement Award: Lee Tae Hee, Kim Ki Eop

Performing Achievement Award: Lee Hae Ryong

Director Achievement Award: Bae Chang Ho

Cinematographer Achievement Award: Ahn Chang Bok

Film Growth Achievement Award: Bong Joon Ho

Congratulations to all of the winners!

