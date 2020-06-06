Winners Of 56th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards was a star-studded night time celebrating a number of the biggest in tv, movie, and theater!

The annual ceremony befell on June 5 on the KINTEX Corridor in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, and it was held with out an viewers on account of precautions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. For the third yr in a row, the MCs have been Shin Dong Yup, Suzy, and Park Bo Gum.

The Grand Prize for movie went to director Bong Joon Ho for the worldwide hit “Parasite.” Whereas he couldn’t be there to just accept the award himself, a consultant conveyed a message he’d shared in case he received. He stated, “It’s an honor to be ending at Baeksang the lengthy journey that started in Could of final yr at Cannes.”

The Grand Prize in tv went to the KBS2 drama “When the Camellia Blooms,” whereas solid members took residence the Greatest Actor (Kang Ha Neul) and Greatest Supporting Actor (Oh Jung Se) awards and the present additionally received Greatest Screenplay. The Greatest Actress award for tv went to Kim Hee Ae for “The World of the Married.”

For work in selection, Yoo Jae Suk grabbed the Greatest Male Selection Star award for “How Do You Play?” and Park Na Rae received Greatest Feminine Selection Star for “House Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”).

Within the movie class, Lee Byung Hun received Greatest Actor for “The Man Standing Subsequent” and Jeon Do Yeon received Greatest Actress for “Birthday.”

Tv classes:

Grand Prize: KBS2’s “When the Camellia Blooms”

Greatest Drama: SBS’s “Range League”

Greatest Selection Present: TV Chosun’s “Mister Trot”

Greatest Cultural Program: EBS’s “Large Peng TV”

Greatest Director: Mo Wan Il (“The World of the Married”)

Greatest Screenplay: Lim Sang Chun (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Technical Award (Artwork): Jang Yeon Okay (“The Nice Escape 3”)

Greatest Actor: Kang Ha Neul (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Greatest Actress: Kim Hee Ae (“The World of the Married”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Kim Solar Younger (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

Greatest New Actor: Ahn Hyo Seop (“Dr. Romantic 2”)

Greatest New Actress: Kim Da Mi (“Itaewon Class”)

Greatest Male Selection Star: Yoo Jae Suk (“How Do You Play?”)

Greatest Feminine Selection Star: Park Na Rae (“House Alone”)

Bazaar Icon Award: Search engine marketing Ji Hye (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

TikTok Recognition Award: Hyun Bin And Son Ye Jin (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

Movie classes:

Grand Prize: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Greatest Movie: “Parasite”

Greatest Director: Kim Bo Ra (“Home of Hummingbird”)

Greatest Screenplay: Lee Sang Geum (“Exit”)

Technical Award (Make-up): Kim Search engine marketing Hee (“The Man Standing Subsequent”)

Greatest New Director: Kim Do Younger (“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”)

Greatest Actor: Lee Byung Hun (“The Man Standing Subsequent”)

Greatest Actress: Jeon Do Yeon (“Birthday”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Soo (“Inseperable Bros”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Kim Sae Byuk (“Home of Hummingbird”)

Greatest New Actor: Park Myung Hoon (“Parasite”)

Greatest New Actress: Kang Mal Geum (“Fortunate Chan-Sil”)

Theater classes:

Baeksang Play Award: Shin Yoo Chung (“Scorched Love” (literal title))

Greatest Quick Play: “0set Mission”

Greatest Actor: Baek Seok Gwang (“Spouse”)

Greatest Actress: Kim Jung (“Rotterdam”)

Congratulations to all of the winners!

