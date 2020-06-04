Winners Of 56th Grand Bell Awards

The 56th Grand Bell Awards celebrated the 12 months’s greatest in movie!

The ceremony (additionally recognized because the Daejong Movie Awards) is organized by The Movement Photos Affiliation of Korea. This 12 months’s occasion was deliberate for February however was initially postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 56th Grand Bell Awards had been held on June three on the Grand Walkerhill Seoul lodge, with Lee Hwi Jae and Han Hye Jin performing as MCs. As a result of precautions surrounding COVID-19, the occasion was held with out an viewers.

The worldwide sensation “Parasite” grabbed 5 awards on the ceremony, together with Greatest Movie, Greatest Director, and Greatest Supporting Actress for Lee Jung Eun. The Greatest Actor and Greatest Actress awards went to Lee Byung Hun and Jung Yu Mi.

Take a look at the complete record of winners beneath!

Greatest Movie: “Parasite”

Greatest Director: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Greatest Actor: Lee Byung Hun (“Ashfall”)

Greatest Actress: Jung Yu Mi (“Kim Ji Younger: Born 1982”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Jin Seon Kyu (“Excessive Job”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Lee Jung Eun (“Parasite”)

Greatest New Actor: Jung Hae In (“Tune In for Love”)

Greatest New Actress: Jeon Yeo Bin (“After My Demise”)

Greatest New Director: Kim Bo Ra (“Home of Hummingbird”)

Greatest Planning: Kim Mi Hye, Mo Sung Jin (“Excessive Job”)

Greatest Screenplay: Han Jin Received, Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Greatest Cinematography: Kim Younger Ho (“The Battle: Roar to Victory”)

Greatest Lighting: Jeon Younger Suk (“Svaha: The Sixth Finger”)

Technical Award: Jin Jong Hyun (Visible results, “Ashfall”)

Greatest Enhancing: Lee Kang Hee (“Exit”)

Greatest Music: Jung Jae Il (“Parasite”)

Greatest Costumes: Lee Jin Hee (“The Nice Battle”)

Greatest Artwork Course: Website positioning Seong Kyeong (“Svaha: The Sixth Finger”)

Achievement Award: Shin Younger Kyun

Congratulations to all of the winners!

