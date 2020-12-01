Winners Of Popularity Awards From 2020 APAN Awards

The 2020 APAN Awards has introduced the winners for standard vote classes!

On November 30, after saying the Prime 10 artists just a few days prior, the 2020 APAN Awards revealed the winners for classes that had been decided solely by means of a reputation vote.

Right here is the record of newly introduced winners of the recognition awards!

Male Solo: Kang Daniel

Feminine Solo: IU

Male Group: BTS

Feminine Group: IZ*ONE

World Male Solo: Kang Daniel

World Feminine Solo: MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

World Male Group: SEVENTEEN

World Feminine Group: BLACKPINK

Actor: Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Actress: Website positioning Ye Ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Male Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon

Feminine Entertainer: LOONA’s Chuu

OST: BTS’s V (“Candy Evening” from the OST of “Itaewon Class”)

KT Seezn Star Award (Actor): Son Ye Jin

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

The 2020 APAN Music Awards and the 2020 APAN Star Awards had been initially scheduled to happen on November 28 and 29 KST, nonetheless they had been postponed on account of precautions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congratulations to the winners!

Word: The award titles on this article have been edited for clarification.