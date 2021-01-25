Winners Of The 2020 APAN Music Awards

Hosted by Kim Jong Kook and Jun So Min, the 2020 APAN Music Awards befell on January 24.

The 2020 APAN Awards (which incorporates each the Star Awards and the Music Awards) have been initially scheduled to be held in November, however have been postponed as a consequence of COVID-19. The 2020 APAN Star Awards befell on January 23 (try the winners right here) and the 2020 APAN Music Awards befell on January 24.

Many of the winners have been introduced prematurely, together with the winners of common vote classes, the Prime 10 artists, and the APAN Selection awards. The Prime 10 artists have been chosen via a mix of recognition votes, the artists’ achievements with bodily albums and digital releases in 2020, and scores from judges. Finest Icon, Finest Efficiency, Finest Music Video, Finest All-Rounder, the Idol Champ Awards, and the KT Seezn Star Award have been all decided via reputation votes.

Take a look at the total listing of winners under!

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Tune of the Yr: MONSTA X

Artist of the Yr: NCT 127

Album of the Yr: TWICE

Finest Ok-Trot: Jang Min Ho

New Wave Award: TREASURE, HYNN

Prime 10 Artists: Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IZ*ONE, Im Younger Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, TWICE (in Korean alphabetical order)

Finest Icon: NCT U

Finest Efficiency: Kang Daniel

Finest Music Video: BLACKPINK

Finest All-Rounder: GOT7’s JB

APAN Selection Finest Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan

APAN Selection New Focus: LEENALCHI

APAN Selection World Hallyu Star: A.C.E

APAN Selection Finest Pattern: Ha Sung Woon

APAN Selection New Ok-Pop Icon: WEi

Idol Champ Fan’s Choose – Solo: Kang Daniel, IU

Idol Champ Fan’s Choose – Group: BTS, IZ*ONE

Idol Champ World Choose – Solo: Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa

Idol Champ World Choose – Group: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK

Idol Champ Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon, LOONA’s Chuu

KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel

Congratulations to all of the winners!

