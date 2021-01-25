Winners Of The 2020 APAN Music Awards

Hosted by Kim Jong Kook and Jun So Min, the 2020 APAN Music Awards befell on January 24.
The 2020 APAN Awards (which incorporates each the Star Awards and the Music Awards) have been initially scheduled to be held in November, however have been postponed as a consequence of COVID-19. The 2020 APAN Star Awards befell on January 23 (try the winners right here) and the 2020 APAN Music Awards befell on January 24.
Many of the winners have been introduced prematurely, together with the winners of common vote classes, the Prime 10 artists, and the APAN Selection awards. The Prime 10 artists have been chosen via a mix of recognition votes, the artists’ achievements with bodily albums and digital releases in 2020, and scores from judges. Finest Icon, Finest Efficiency, Finest Music Video, Finest All-Rounder, the Idol Champ Awards, and the KT Seezn Star Award have been all decided via reputation votes.
Take a look at the total listing of winners under!
Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS
Tune of the Yr: MONSTA X
Artist of the Yr: NCT 127
Album of the Yr: TWICE
Finest Ok-Trot: Jang Min Ho
New Wave Award: TREASURE, HYNN
Prime 10 Artists: Kang Daniel, The Boyz, MONSTA X, BTS, SEVENTEEN, IZ*ONE, Im Younger Woong, GOT7, NCT 127, TWICE (in Korean alphabetical order)
Finest Icon: NCT U
Finest Efficiency: Kang Daniel
Finest Music Video: BLACKPINK
Finest All-Rounder: GOT7’s JB
APAN Selection Finest Vocalist: Kim Jae Hwan
APAN Selection New Focus: LEENALCHI
APAN Selection World Hallyu Star: A.C.E
APAN Selection Finest Pattern: Ha Sung Woon
APAN Selection New Ok-Pop Icon: WEi
Idol Champ Fan’s Choose – Solo: Kang Daniel, IU
Idol Champ Fan’s Choose – Group: BTS, IZ*ONE
Idol Champ World Choose – Solo: Kang Daniel, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
Idol Champ World Choose – Group: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK
Idol Champ Entertainer: Park Ji Hoon, LOONA’s Chuu
KT Seezn Star Award (Singer): Kang Daniel
Congratulations to all of the winners!
