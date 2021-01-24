Winners Of The 2020 APAN Star Awards

The 2020 APAN Star Awards have been held on January 23 to honor a few of the finest and brightest in Korean TV.

The 2020 APAN Awards (together with each the Music Awards and the Star Awards) had beforehand been scheduled to happen in November, however have been postponed as a result of surge of COVID-19 circumstances in South Korea. The 2020 APAN Star Awards passed off on January 23 and the 2020 APAN Music Awards will happen on January 24.

Hyun Bin received the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his function as Ri Jung Hyuk in tvN’s “Crash Touchdown on You.” In his speech, he stated, “Thanks. I’m comfortable to be beginning off 2021 with such a giant award. I really feel like I ought to work even tougher this 12 months to repay this honor. Even now, ‘Crash Touchdown on You’ is receiving plenty of love. Thanks to the followers of ‘Crash Touchdown on You,’ not solely in Korea however everywhere in the world.”

He continued, “Many individuals labored onerous in an effort to create ‘Crash Touchdown on You.’ I’m grateful to the author, the administrators, and all of the manufacturing employees. It was an honor to work with such wonderful friends, seniors, and juniors, who all confirmed nice appearing. I’m additionally grateful to Son Ye Jin, whose Yoon Se Ri was the proper accomplice for Ri Jung Hyuk. It was because of her sensible appearing as Yoon Se Ri that Ri Jung Hyuk was in a position to shine. Thanks.”

He concluded, “I’ll proceed to work onerous in order that I can present a greater and extra improved aspect of myself. I believe that I shall be releasing a film this 12 months, and I’m cautiously hoping for the day that we are able to meet within the movie show with out masks and smile brightly. Please keep wholesome and comfortable. I hope that this 12 months shall be a lot better than the final.”

Take a look at the total listing of winners beneath!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Hyun Bin (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

Drama of the 12 months: “Itaewon Class”

Prime Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Kang Ha Neul (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Prime Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Kim Hee Solar (“Alice”)

Prime Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yeob (“As soon as Once more”)

Prime Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Lee Min Jung (“As soon as Once more”)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries: Park Hae Joon (“The World of the Married”)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries: Search engine marketing Ye Ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Excellence Award, Actor in a Serial Drama: Lee Sang Yi (“As soon as Once more”)

Excellence Award, Actress in a Serial Drama: Shim Yi Younger (“My Fantastic Life”)

Greatest New Actor: Lee Do Hyun (“18 Once more”), Jang Dong Yoon (“Story of Nokdu”)

Greatest New Actress: Jeon Mi Do (“Hospital Playlist”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Range League”), Kim Younger Min (“The World of the Married,” “Crash Touchdown on You”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Kim Solar Younger (“Crash Touchdown on You,” “Backstreet Rookie”)

Greatest Author: Lee Shin Hwa (“Range League”)

Greatest Director: Cha Younger Hoon (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Greatest Supervisor: Kang Geon Taek (VAST Leisure)

Net Drama Award: “Greatest Mistake”

Quick-Kind Drama Award: “Stay Like That” (KBS 2TV)

The winners of the recognition awards have been introduced prematurely. Search engine marketing Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun received for his or her roles in “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” BTS’s V received for the OST “Candy Evening” from “Itaewon Class,” and Son Ye Jin received the KT Seezn Star Award (Actor).

Congratulations to all of the winners!

