Winners Of The 2020 Asia Artist Awards

On November 28, the 2020 Asia Artist Awards befell with Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk as MC.
The Daesangs (Grand Prizes) went to BTS (“Dynamite”) for Track of the 12 months, GOT7 for Efficiency of the 12 months, MONSTA X for Stage of the 12 months, Im Younger Woong for Trot of the 12 months, NCT for Album of the 12 months, and TWICE for Artist of the 12 months.
Take a look at the total checklist of winners beneath!
AAA Focus (Singer): AleXa, ONEUS
AAA Focus (Actor): Ahn Eun Jin (“Hospital Playlist”)
Finest New Artist (Singer): TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER
Finest New Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Lee Jae Wook
AAA Potential (Singer): IZ*ONE, CRAVITY
AAA Potential (Actor): GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Hye Yoon
AAA Groove: BigMan (beatboxer)
Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min Jae (“Peninsula”)
Asia Celeb (Actor): Lee Joon Gi
Asia Celeb (Singer): WayV, Kang Daniel
Finest Music Video: Stray Children
Finest Pop Artist: MAX, Anne-Marie
Scorching Subject Award (Singer): ITZY, Im Younger Woong
Scorching Subject Award (Actor): Website positioning Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)
Better of Finest Award: BTS
Recognition Award: BTS, TWICE, Im Younger Woong, Track Ji Hyo, GOT7’s Jinyoung
AAA Selection (Singer): ITZY, The Boyz
AAA Selection (Actor): Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ju Hyun
AAA Finest Icon (Singer): AB6IX, PENTAGON
AAA Finest Icon (Actor): Lee Joo Younger
AAA Finest Emotive (Singer): (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream
AAA Finest Emotive (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun
Finest Performing Award: Lee Joon Hyuk, Jeon Mi Do
AAA Finest Actor: Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop
AAA Finest Musician: Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE, Track Ga In
Historical past of Songs Award: Tremendous Junior
AAA Finest Artist (Singer): MAMAMOO, NCT 127
AAA Finest Artist (Actor): Website positioning Ye Ji, Lee Joon Gi
Daesang — Track of the 12 months: BTS’s “Dynamite”
Daesang — Trot of the 12 months: Im Younger Woong
Daesang — Stage of the 12 months: MONSTA X
Daesang — Efficiency of the 12 months: GOT7
Daesang — Album of the 12 months: NCT
Daesang — Artist of the 12 months: TWICE
Congratulations to the winners!
