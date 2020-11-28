Winners Of The 2020 Asia Artist Awards

On November 28, the 2020 Asia Artist Awards befell with Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk as MC.

The Daesangs (Grand Prizes) went to BTS (“Dynamite”) for Track of the 12 months, GOT7 for Efficiency of the 12 months, MONSTA X for Stage of the 12 months, Im Younger Woong for Trot of the 12 months, NCT for Album of the 12 months, and TWICE for Artist of the 12 months.

Take a look at the total checklist of winners beneath!

AAA Focus (Singer): AleXa, ONEUS

AAA Focus (Actor): Ahn Eun Jin (“Hospital Playlist”)

Finest New Artist (Singer): TREASURE, SECRET NUMBER

Finest New Artist (Actor): Han So Hee, Lee Jae Wook

AAA Potential (Singer): IZ*ONE, CRAVITY

AAA Potential (Actor): GOT7’s Jinyoung, Kim Hye Yoon

AAA Groove: BigMan (beatboxer)

Scene Stealer Award: Kim Min Jae (“Peninsula”)

Asia Celeb (Actor): Lee Joon Gi

Asia Celeb (Singer): WayV, Kang Daniel

Finest Music Video: Stray Children

Finest Pop Artist: MAX, Anne-Marie

Scorching Subject Award (Singer): ITZY, Im Younger Woong

Scorching Subject Award (Actor): Website positioning Ye Ji and Kim Soo Hyun (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Better of Finest Award: BTS

Recognition Award: BTS, TWICE, Im Younger Woong, Track Ji Hyo, GOT7’s Jinyoung

AAA Selection (Singer): ITZY, The Boyz

AAA Selection (Actor): Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Ju Hyun

AAA Finest Icon (Singer): AB6IX, PENTAGON

AAA Finest Icon (Actor): Lee Joo Younger

AAA Finest Emotive (Singer): (G)I-DLE, NCT Dream

AAA Finest Emotive (Actor): Kim Seon Ho, Ahn Bo Hyun

Finest Performing Award: Lee Joon Hyuk, Jeon Mi Do

AAA Finest Actor: Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop

AAA Finest Musician: Kang Daniel, IZ*ONE, Track Ga In

Historical past of Songs Award: Tremendous Junior

AAA Finest Artist (Singer): MAMAMOO, NCT 127

AAA Finest Artist (Actor): Website positioning Ye Ji, Lee Joon Gi

Daesang — Track of the 12 months: BTS’s “Dynamite”

Daesang — Trot of the 12 months: Im Younger Woong

Daesang — Stage of the 12 months: MONSTA X

Daesang — Efficiency of the 12 months: GOT7

Daesang — Album of the 12 months: NCT

Daesang — Artist of the 12 months: TWICE

Congratulations to the winners!