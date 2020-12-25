Winners Of The 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards

On December 24, KBS honored the range stars and packages who lit up the community and introduced viewers some much-needed laughter over the previous 12 months!

On the 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards, the community’s annual celebration of its best achievements in selection programming and leisure, comedienne Kim Sook took house this 12 months’s Daesang (Grand Prize).

Kim Sook, who grew to become the second lady in KBS historical past ever to win the Daesang (Kim Younger Ja was the primary in 2018), teared up on stage as she accepted her award.

“Thanks so, a lot to KBS for giving me such an enormous award,” stated the visibly emotional Kim Sook. “Truly, after I was standing on stage earlier, I believed to myself that that is the place I acquired my very first award precisely 25 years in the past, after I first grew to become a [comedian at KBS]. So I’m extraordinarily grateful to be receiving this large award right here 25 years later.”

“Truthfully, I believed to myself beforehand that as a result of KBS has given me so many wonderful alternatives, and since I’m a part of so many packages [here at the network], I’d already acquired loads of issues and experiences which might be much more precious than a Daesang,” she humbly continued.

Kim Sook went on to disclose with a smile, “I really didn’t inform my household about this, as a result of I used to be afraid that I must go house empty-handed once more.”

After thanking her relations and plenty of colleagues, the comedienne concluded, “I’d prefer to share this honor with the well being care employees, small enterprise house owners, and plenty of different people who find themselves at the moment struggling as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. I’ll attempt to create selection packages that may make individuals smile, if even just a bit. Thanks a lot, everybody.”

Try the complete record of award winners beneath!

Daesang (Grand Prize): Kim Sook (“Boss within the Mirror,” “Downside Baby in Home”)

Viewers’ Alternative for Greatest Program: “2 Days & 1 Night time Season 4”

Prime Excellence in Selection: Moon Se Yoon (“2 Days & 1 Night time”)

Prime Excellence in Actuality: Poppin’ Hyun Joon, Park Ae Ri (“Mr. Home Husband,” “Immortal Songs”), Hyun Joo Yeob (“Boss within the Mirror”)

Excellence in Present & Selection: DinDin (“2 Days & 1 Night time”)

Excellence in Actuality: Lee Yoo Ri (“Enjoyable-staurant”)

Rookie Award for Present & Selection: Kim Seon Ho (“2 Days & 1 Night time”)

Rookie Award for Radio: Kang Han Na (“Kang Han Na’s Quantity Up”)

Rookie Award for Actuality: Kim Il Woo (“Mr. Home Husband”), Kim Jae Received (“Enjoyable-staurant”)

Greatest Couple: Oh My Lady’s Arin & TXT’s Soobin (“Music Financial institution”), Choi Yang Rak & Paeng Hyun Sook, Kim Ye Rin & Yoon Joo Man (“Mr. Home Husband”)

Greatest Teamwork: “Entertainment Weekly Dwell”

Greatest Problem: “Zombie Detective”

Greatest Entertainer in Present & Selection: Hong Kyung Min (“The Return of Superman,” “Trot Nationwide Competition”), Yeon Jung Hoon (“2 Days & 1 Night time”), Oh My Lady’s Seunghee (“Not Soccer or Baseball”)

Greatest Entertainer in Actuality: Yang Chi Seung (“Boss within the Mirror”), Oh Yoon Ah, Ryu Soo Younger (“Enjoyable-staurant”)

Greatest Icon: the kids of “The Return of Superman”

DJ of the Yr: Jo Woo Jong

Digital Content material Award: Kim Gura

Particular Producer Award: Lee Younger Ja (“Enjoyable-staurant”), Track Eun Yi (“Downside Baby in Home”)

Particular Program Award: “Korea Once more Na Hoon Ah”

Scorching Situation Selection Program: “Canines Are Unbelievable”

Congratulations to the entire winners!

The 2020 KBS Entertainment Awards will quickly be accessible with English subtitles on Viki. Within the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the present beneath!

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews