Winners Of The 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards

On December 19, SBS’s selection present stars celebrated one another and their applications on the 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards. The ceremony, which was hosted by Lee Seung Gi, Shin Dong Yup, and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, came about with COVID-19 restrictions in place, corresponding to not holding a pink carpet occasion, having attendees put on masks within the viewers, establishing plastic obstacles between attendees, and handing out awards with minimal hand-to-hand contact.

The Daesang (Grand Prize) this 12 months went to Kim Jong Kook, who’s a hard and fast forged member on “Operating Man,” which celebrated its tenth anniversary this 12 months, and “My Ugly Duckling,” the place he opened up about his wholesome dwelling habits and his ideas on courting and marriage. That is his first Daesang at an Entertainment Awards, though he has gained a number of occasions as a singer.

In his speech, he mentioned, “I used to be so calm after I obtained the Daesang as a singer that I later regretted not having fun with myself to the utmost. That’s how useful I believe this award is. I didn’t put together something like a speech. As an atypical human being, I couldn’t put together a speech, however I additionally would have been disenchanted if I hadn’t gained. After the Producers’ Award was introduced, I puzzled if I might actually win the Daesang. I initially appeared on selection exhibits to advertise my profession as a singer. I hated it at first, so if Yoo Jae Suk instructed me to do one thing, I might silently mouth, ‘Please don’t.’ However now I believe selection has grow to be my life.”

He continued, “The ‘Operating Man’ members have labored onerous. I dedicate this award to all of the members.” He additionally shared his thanks to the forged of “My Ugly Duckling” and mentioned, “I used to be stunned that folks got here to know our mother and father by way of work. The ‘My Ugly Duckling’ forged instructed me to say Tak Jae Hoon if I gained, so I’ll say that he gained the Daesang as soon as and fell right into a stoop, however I’m not going to do the identical and preserve working more durable as an alternative.”

Take a look at the total checklist of winners under!

Grand Award (Daesang): Kim Jong Kook (“Operating Man,” “My Ugly Duckling”)

Producers’ Award: Yang Se Hyung (“Grasp within the Home,” “Scrumptious Rendezvous”)

High Excellence Award (Present/Selection): HaHa (“Operating Man”), Jang Yoon Jung (“Okay-Trot in City”)

High Excellence Award (Actuality): Kim Heechul (“Scrumptious Rendezvous,” “My Ugly Duckling”), Lee Sang Min (“My Ugly Duckling”)

High Excellence in Programming Award: “My Ugly Duckling”

Excellence Award (Actuality): Jung In Solar (“Baek Jong Gained’s Alley Restaurant”), Kim Kwang Gyu (“Burning Youth”)

Excellence Award (Present/Selection): Kim Dong Hyun (“Grasp within the Home,” “Telegna”), Jang Do Yeon (“Telegna,” “2020 Tail”)

Excellence in Programming Award: “Scrumptious Rendezvous,” “Okay-Trot in City”

Sizzling Star Award (OTT): Lee Seung Gi (“Grasp within the Home”), Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon (“PJ Date Consulting”)

Particular Legend Award: Lee Sung Mi and Lee Kyung Shil (“Reality Recreation”), Lee Bong Gained and Choi Yang Rak (“Good Mates”), Im Sung Hoon (“Seize the Second How Is That Potential”), Choi Hwa Jung (“Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time”), Lee Hong Ryul (“Lee Hong Ryul Present”)

Golden Content material Award: “Operating Man,” “Regulation of the Jungle”

Finest Couple: Im Gained Hee and Jung Suk Yong (“My Ugly Duckling”)

Finest Entertainer: Shin Sung Rok (“Grasp within the Home”), Park Solar Younger (“Burning Youth”)

Finest Teamwork: “Similar Mattress Totally different Desires 2 – You Are My Future”

SBS Honorary Worker Award: Search engine marketing Jang Hoon (“My Ugly Duckling,” “Good-looking Tigers,” “Similar Mattress Totally different Desires 2”)

Public Curiosity Selection Award: Kim Sung Joo (“Baek Jong Gained’s Alley Restaurant”)

Scene Stealer Award: Tak Jae Hoon (“My Ugly Duckling”)

Screenwriter Award (Selection): Yook So Younger (“My Ugly Duckling,” “Okay-Trot in City”), Hwang Bo Kyung (“Baek Jong Gained’s Alley Restaurant,” “Scrumptious Rendezvous”), Lee Hae Yeon (“2020 Tail”)

Radio DJ Award: Kim Chang Wan (“This Lovely Morning”)

Rookie Radio Award: Heo Ji Woong (“Heo Ji Woong Present”)

Rookie Award: Cha Eun Woo (“Grasp within the Home”), Jessi (“Showterview with Jessi”), Oh Min Seok (“My Ugly Duckling”)

The 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards might be out there on Viki. Take a look at a teaser under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)