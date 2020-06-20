Winners Of The 25th Chunsa Film Art Awards

On June 19, the 25th Chunsa Film Art Awards commemorated the most effective and the brightest of South Korean movie this yr. As a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held with out an viewers and broadcast on-line.

“The Battle: Roar to Victory” took residence trophies for Greatest Director and the Technical Award, whereas “The Man Standing Subsequent” gained essentially the most appearing classes with Greatest Actor and Greatest Supporting Actor. “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982” gained Greatest Supporting Actress and Greatest New Director, whereas “E.X.I.T” gained the Viewers’ Alternative Most Well-liked Film Award and Greatest Screenplay.

Lee Byung Hun, who gained Greatest Actor, said, “I’ve been in a position to settle for a second nice honor via ‘The Man Standing Subsequent.’ The entire nominees have been sensible. I gained a whole lot of affect from my co-stars Lee Sung Min, Kwak Do Received, and Lee Hee Joon. I’ve been appearing for a very long time, however this challenge felt new in some ways. I really feel sorry that I’m accepting this award alone. Thanks.”

Lee Younger Ae, who gained Greatest Actress, said, “I’m so comfortable and grateful. Greater than the opposite awards I’ve gained till now, this feels extra significant and nerve-racking. I feel I misplaced a whole lot of confidence in myself since I hadn’t finished motion pictures for therefore lengthy. By means of this award, I’ve gained braveness that I can do motion pictures once more. I’ve been praying that I can dwell a balanced life as a mom, spouse, and actor. By means of the Chunsa Film Art Awards, I’ve gained the braveness to take action.”

Bong Joon Ho, the director of the Oscar-winning movie “Parasite,” gained the White Crane Award, an award that was inaugurated on the Chunsa Film Art Awards for the primary time this yr. As he was not current on the ceremony, director Min Kyu Dong accepted the award in his place. Min Kyu Dong said that Bong Joon Ho is at the moment resting to get better his well being and engaged on his subsequent screenplay.

Greatest Director: Received Shin Yun (“The Battle: Roar to Victory”)

Greatest Actor: Lee Byung Hun (“The Man Standing Subsequent”)

Greatest Actress: Lee Younger Ae (“Carry Me House”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (“The Man Standing Subsequent”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Kim Mi Kyung (“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”)

Greatest New Director: Kim Do Younger (“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”)

Greatest New Actor: Park Hae Soo (“By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Enterprise”)

Greatest New Actress: Choi Sung Eun (“Begin-Up”)

Viewers’ Alternative Most Well-liked Film Award: “E.X.I.T”

White Crane Award: Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Lee Doo Yong

Technical Award: Kim Younger Ho (“The Battle: Roar to Victory”)

Greatest Screenplay: Lee Sang Geun (“E.X.I.T”)

Particular Award for a Film Play: Kim Moon Okay (“Murphy’s Regulation and Sally’s Regulation”)

Particular Award for an Impartial Film: Bong Soo (“Gura and Beethoven”)

