Winners Of The 30th Seoul Music Awards

The 30th Seoul Music Awards came about on the KSPO Dome on January 31, hosted by Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, and Shin Dong Yup.
BTS took house the Daesang (Grand Prize), in addition to the Greatest Album Award, Greatest Track Award, the Okay-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Essential Award) for a complete of six trophies.
Again in 2020, the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards divided the Daesang into two classes, however the 30th Seoul Music Awards has reverted to the present’s authentic format of awarding a single Daesang and separate Greatest Album and Greatest Track Awards. As BTS received the Album Daesang on the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards final 12 months, this marks the fourth 12 months in a row that BTS has received a Daesang from the Seoul Music Awards.
Try the complete checklist of winners beneath!
Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS
Greatest Album Award: BTS
Greatest Track Award: BTS
Bonsang (Essential Award): IZ*ONE, BTS, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Youngsters, Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NU’EST, Oh My Woman
Greatest Efficiency Award: (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ
OST Award: Jo Jung Suk (“Aloha” from “Hospital Playlist”)
Trot Award: Im Younger Woong
Ballad Award: B1A4’s Sandeul
R&B/Hip Hop Award: Jessi
Band Award: LEENALCHI
Discovery of the 12 months: ITZY
Recognition Award (Korea): Im Younger Woong
Okay-Wave Award (exterior of Korea): BTS
WhosFandom Award: BTS and ARMY
Fan PD Artist Award: Kang Daniel
Rookie of the 12 months: TREASURE, aespa, ENHYPEN
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Supply (1) (2)
How does this text make you are feeling?
Add Comment