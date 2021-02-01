Winners Of The 30th Seoul Music Awards

The 30th Seoul Music Awards came about on the KSPO Dome on January 31, hosted by Women’ Era’s Sooyoung, Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul, and Shin Dong Yup.

BTS took house the Daesang (Grand Prize), in addition to the Greatest Album Award, Greatest Track Award, the Okay-Wave Award, the WhosFandom Award, and a Bonsang (Essential Award) for a complete of six trophies.

Again in 2020, the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards divided the Daesang into two classes, however the 30th Seoul Music Awards has reverted to the present’s authentic format of awarding a single Daesang and separate Greatest Album and Greatest Track Awards. As BTS received the Album Daesang on the twenty ninth Seoul Music Awards final 12 months, this marks the fourth 12 months in a row that BTS has received a Daesang from the Seoul Music Awards.

Try the complete checklist of winners beneath!

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

Greatest Album Award: BTS

Greatest Track Award: BTS

Bonsang (Essential Award): IZ*ONE, BTS, ATEEZ, TXT, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, Stray Youngsters, Kang Daniel, MONSTA X, NCT 127, NU’EST, Oh My Woman

Greatest Efficiency Award: (G)I-DLE, THE BOYZ

OST Award: Jo Jung Suk (“Aloha” from “Hospital Playlist”)

Trot Award: Im Younger Woong

Ballad Award: B1A4’s Sandeul

R&B/Hip Hop Award: Jessi

Band Award: LEENALCHI

Discovery of the 12 months: ITZY

Recognition Award (Korea): Im Younger Woong

Okay-Wave Award (exterior of Korea): BTS

WhosFandom Award: BTS and ARMY

Fan PD Artist Award: Kang Daniel

Rookie of the 12 months: TREASURE, aespa, ENHYPEN

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Supply (1) (2)