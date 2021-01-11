Winners Of The 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2

The 35th Golden Disc Awards held the second day of its two-day ceremony on January 10.
The second day was for the Album Division, whereas the ceremony held on the primary day (January 9) was for the Digital Track Division. The first day’s winners may be discovered right here.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all performances have been pre-recorded with out an viewers.
The winner of the Grand Prize (Disc Daesang) was BTS, who additionally received a Bonsang in each the digital tune and album divisions in addition to the Curaprox Golden Disc Most Standard Artist award.
Right here is the complete checklist of winners for Day 2:
Album of the Yr (Daesang):(*2*) BTS
Album Division Bonsang (Greatest Album):(*2*) NCT, EXO, Baekhyun, TXT, GOT7, BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, NCT 127, BTS
Greatest OST: (*2*)Jo Jung Suk
Greatest Efficiency:(*2*) (G)I-DLE, Stray Children
Curaprox Golden Disc Most Standard Artist:(*2*) BTS
Cosmopolitan Artist Award:(*2*) NCT 127
QQ Music Fan’s Selection Ok-pop Artist:(*2*) EXO
Greatest Rookie Artist:(*2*) ENHYPEN, TREASURE, Kim Ho Joong
Congratulations to the winners!
