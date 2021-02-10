Winners Of The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards

The 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards celebrated a few of the greatest stars and movies within the trade!

The ceremony was held on February 9 at Paradise Metropolis in Incheon, and Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Yeon Seok have been the MCs for the occasion for the third 12 months in a row. The nominations for the awards have been chosen by a survey of movie trade consultants and odd moviegoers about Korean movies that have been launched between October 11, 2019, and October 29, 2020.

The Greatest Image trophy went to “The Man Standing Subsequent” whereas Im Dae Hyung was named Greatest Director for “Moonlit Winter.” Yoo Ah In received the Greatest Actor award for his efficiency in “Voice of Silence” and Ra Mi Ran received the Greatest Actress trophy for her work in “Sincere Candidate.”

Take a look at the complete record of winners under!

Greatest Image: “The Man Standing Subsequent”

Greatest Director: Im Dae Hyung (“Moonlit Winter”)

Greatest Actor: Yoo Ah In (“Voice of Silence”)

Greatest Actress: Ra Mi Ran (“Sincere Candidate”)

Greatest Supporting Actor: Park Jung Min (“Ship Us From Evil”)

Greatest Supporting Actress: Esom (“Samjin Firm English Class”)

Greatest New Director: Hong Eui Jung (“Voice of Silence”)

Greatest New Actor: Yoo Tae Oh (“Vertigo”)

Greatest New Actress: Kang Mal Geum (“Fortunate Chan-Sil”)

Greatest Screenplay: Im Dae Hyung (“Moonlit Winter”)

Greatest Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo (“Ship Us From Evil”)

Greatest Enhancing: Han Mi Yeon (“Beasts Clawing at Straws”)

Greatest Music: Dalpalan (“Samjin Firm English Class”)

Greatest Artwork Path: Bae Jung Yoon (“Samjin Firm English Class”)

Greatest Technical Achievement: Jin Jong Hyun (“Ashfall” – visible results)

Greatest Brief Film: Lee Na Yeon, Cho Min Jae (“The Thread”)

Well-liked Star Award: Yoo Ah In, Jung Yu Mi

Viewers Selection Award for Most Well-liked Film: “Ashfall”

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Watch Yoo Ah In in “Chicago Typewriter” under!

Watch Now

And watch Ra Mi Ran in “Black Canine” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)

Prime Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews