Winners Of The Fact Music Awards

The Fact Music Awards befell on December 12 as an “ontact” (no face-to-face contact, broadcast on-line) ceremony, hosted by Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The earlier The Fact Music Awards was scheduled to be held in February 2020, however was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though winners had been introduced.

For the third time in a row, BTS acquired the Daesang (Grand Prize). The group additionally took house trophies for This Yr’s Artist, Worldwide Icon, and Listener’s Alternative. Tremendous Junior additionally received 4 awards: This Yr’s Artist, TMA Reputation Award, Fan N Star Alternative Award (Singer), and Fan N Star Most Votes Award (Singer).

Take a look at the complete checklist of winners under!

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

This Yr’s Artist: BTS, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, Tremendous Junior, Kang Daniel, Hwasa, IZ*ONE, TWICE, GOT7, NU’EST, MAMAMOO

TMA Reputation Award: Tremendous Junior

World Hottest: ATEEZ, The Boyz, Stray Youngsters, (G)I-DLE

Subsequent Chief: ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, Weeekly

Worldwide Icon: BTS, SEVENTEEN

Finest Performer: Jessi, TXT, ITZY

Listener’s Alternative: BTS

Fan N Star Alternative Award Particular person Prize: Hwang Chi Yeol

Fan N Star Alternative Award Singer Prize: Tremendous Junior

Fan N Star Most Voted Particular person Prize: Hwang Chi Yeol

Fan N Star Most Voted Singer Prize: Tremendous Junior

Fan N Star Trot Reputation Award Prize: Im Younger Woong

Fan N Star Finest ADS. Award (Aesthetic Finest): Im Younger Woong

