General News

Winners Of The Fact Music Awards

December 13, 2020
2 Min Read

The Fact Music Awards befell on December 12 as an “ontact” (no face-to-face contact, broadcast on-line) ceremony, hosted by Ladies’ Technology’s Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo.

The earlier The Fact Music Awards was scheduled to be held in February 2020, however was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though winners had been introduced.

For the third time in a row, BTS acquired the Daesang (Grand Prize). The group additionally took house trophies for This Yr’s Artist, Worldwide Icon, and Listener’s Alternative. Tremendous Junior additionally received 4 awards: This Yr’s Artist, TMA Reputation Award, Fan N Star Alternative Award (Singer), and Fan N Star Most Votes Award (Singer).

Take a look at the complete checklist of winners under!

Daesang (Grand Prize): BTS

This Yr’s Artist: BTS, SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, Tremendous Junior, Kang Daniel, Hwasa, IZ*ONE, TWICE, GOT7, NU’EST, MAMAMOO

TMA Reputation Award: Tremendous Junior

World Hottest: ATEEZ, The Boyz, Stray Youngsters, (G)I-DLE

Subsequent Chief: ENHYPEN, CRAVITY, Weeekly

Worldwide Icon: BTS, SEVENTEEN

Finest Performer: Jessi, TXT, ITZY

Listener’s Alternative: BTS

Fan N Star Alternative Award Particular person Prize: Hwang Chi Yeol

Fan N Star Alternative Award Singer Prize: Tremendous Junior

Fan N Star Most Voted Particular person Prize: Hwang Chi Yeol

Fan N Star Most Voted Singer Prize: Tremendous Junior

Fan N Star Trot Reputation Award Prize: Im Younger Woong

Fan N Star Finest ADS. Award (Aesthetic Finest): Im Younger Woong

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.