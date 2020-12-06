General News

Winners Of The Melon Music Awards 2020

December 6, 2020
On December 5, the primary ceremony of the Melon Music Awards 2020 (MMA 2020) befell and not using a face-to-face viewers as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. It was additionally broadcast reside on-line.

In 2020, the Melon Music Awards have been held over the course of 4 days from December 2 to five. The Prime 10 artists (BTS, BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, EXO’s Baekhyun, Im Younger Woong, Oh My Lady, Kim Ho Joong, Baek Yerin, Zico, and IU) and different awards classes (Rock, Indie, OST, R&B/Soul, Ballad, Rap/Hip-Hop) have been introduced previous to the primary ceremony on December 5.

For the second 12 months in a row, BTS swept all the Daesangs (grand prizes) of the evening with Artist of the 12 months, Album of the 12 months (“Map of the Soul: 7”), and Track of the 12 months (“Dynamite”).

Take a look at the checklist of winners beneath!

Artist of the 12 months (Daesang): BTS

Album of the 12 months (Daesang): “Map of the Soul: 7” by BTS

Track of the 12 months (Daesang): “Dynamite” by BTS

New Artist of the 12 months (Male): CRAVITY

New Artist of the 12 months (Feminine): Weeekly

Greatest Efficiency: MONSTA X

Greatest Pop: “To Die For” by Sam Smith

Greatest Dance (Male): “Dynamite” by BTS

Greatest Dance (Feminine): “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK

Greatest Trot: Im Younger Woong

Greatest Efficiency Director: Son Sung Deuk (Huge Hit Leisure)

Greatest Track Author: Younger Tak

1theK Authentic Contents: The Boyz

Netizen’s Selection: BTS

Sizzling Development: “Mister Trot” Prime 6

