Winners Of The Seoul Drama Awards 2020

The Seoul Drama Awards 2020 (also referred to as the Seoul Worldwide Drama Awards) honored a number of the finest and brightest of tv from South Korea and world wide.

Due to Stage 2.5 social distancing pointers within the current COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea, this yr’s ceremony was “non-face-to-face,” which meant no winners or presenters attended. The ceremony was recorded with the smallest variety of individuals current. It didn’t air dwell however the recording was broadcast on MBC on September 15.

The MCs had been Kim Soo Ro, GOT7’s Jinyoung, and MBC announcer Park Ji Min.

The Grand Prize for the Seoul Drama Awards 2020 was awarded to the Brazilian TV collection “Orphans of a Nation.” KBS’s hit drama “When the Camellia Blooms” took dwelling 5 awards, together with performing awards for Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul. tvN’s “Crash Touchdown on You” additionally took dwelling two trophies, together with one for Son Ye Jin.

Grand Prize: “Orphans of a Nation” (Brazil)

Serial Drama Golden Chicken Prize: “Bolívar” (Colombia)

Serial Drama Silver Chicken Prize: “Mr. Combating” (China)

TV Film Golden Chicken Prize: “The Turncoat” (Germany)

TV Film Silver Chicken Prize: “Every part and Nothing” (South Korea)

Mini-Sequence Golden Chicken Prize: “World on Hearth” (United Kingdom)

Mini-Sequence Silver Chicken Prize: “Itaewon Class” (South Korea)

Finest Actor: Waleed Zuaiter (“Baghdad Central”)

Finest Actress: Gong Hyo Jin (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Finest Screenwriter: Im Sang Choon (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Finest Director: Adam Smith (“World on Hearth”)

Jury’s Particular Prize: “The Cage” (Czech Republic), “XX” (South Korea)

Most In style Overseas Drama: “Snowpiercer” (United States), “Descendants of the Solar” (Philippines), “The New Pope” (Italy)

Wonderful Korean Drama: “When the Camellia Blooms”

Excellent Korean Drama: “Crash Touchdown on You,” “Range League,” “Extraordinary You”

Excellent Korean Actor: Kang Ha Neul (“When the Camellia Blooms”)

Excellent Korean Actress: Son Ye Jin (“Crash Touchdown on You”)

Finest OST in Korean Drama: “When the Camellia Blooms”)

Brief-Type Drama Golden Chicken Prize: “18h30” (France)

Asian Star Prize: Dingdong Dantes, Yokohama Ryusei

