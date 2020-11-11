WINNER’s Song Mino Achieves Impressive 1st-Week Sales With Latest Album “TAKE”

WINNER’s Song Mino is reaching nice heights along with his second solo album!

Based on YG Leisure, Song Mino’s second full-length album “TAKE” offered over 110,000 copies throughout its first week since launch, which is a formidable achievement for a solo hip hop artist in Korea.

Song Mino participated in writing the lyrics and composing all of the songs on “TAKE,” and the album’s title observe, “Run away,” has additionally been performing effectively on varied music charts in Korea.

