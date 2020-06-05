WINNER’s Song Mino And Block B’s P.O Discuss Their Experience On Fashion Variety Program “Mapo Hipster”

Following the top of their vogue selection present “Mapo Hipster,” greatest associates WINNER’s Song Mino and Block B’s P.O posed collectively for 1st Look journal.

Mixing in a few of their extravagant, vibrant, and goofy kinds showcased on “Mapo Hipster,” the duo’s pictorial additionally centered on their refined facet.

Concerning their expertise on the present, Song Mino shared, “We don’t have a whole lot of alternatives to work together with our followers, so I loved approaching these folks extra intently in a well-known method via the variability program ‘Mapo Hipster.’”

He added, “As a lot as my followers miss me, I miss them too. I wish to present new sides of myself clearly via music but in addition via quite a lot of alternatives.”

P.O commented, “Since we surprisingly obtained a lot love with ‘Mapo Hipster,’ I used to be shocked but in addition joyful. After I do selection reveals, I typically inform Mino or my different forged mates that I actually assume I’m a fortunate particular person. I additionally assume that in comparison with my skills, I obtain rather more love. It sort of feels like successful the lottery.”

He continued, “I’ll proceed carrying the title and vibe of being ‘hipster’ and carry it from Mapo to Asia, then globally and universally to essentially verify what it means to be ‘hip.’ With the intention to grow to be a genuinely cool particular person, I’ll proceed working laborious regardless of the place I’m.”

You possibly can try Mino and P.O’s full photograph shoot and interview within the 197th situation of 1st Look Korea and on their official Instagram.

Supply (1)