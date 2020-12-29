WINNER’s Song Mino And Kang Seung Yoon To Star In New Travel Reality Show

WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino shall be starring in their very own actuality present!

In response to YG Leisure, the brand new actuality present titled “WINNER Trip – Bell Boys” will premiere subsequent 12 months on January 4 on the streaming app KT Seezn. The present comes two years after “WINNER Trip – Hoony Tour,” the group’s first actuality present with the app that featured their journey round Jeju Island.

In “WINNER Trip – Bell Boys,” followers can stay up for seeing the chemistry between Kang Seung Yoon and Song Mino, who’re the identical age and have related but totally different personalities and tastes, as they set off on a visit of their very own. Kang Seung Yoon is claimed to have labored onerous to take memorable photographs of Song Mino all through their journey, and it was revealed that he even shed tears because the journey neared its finish.

Following its premiere on January 4 at 6 p.m. KST, new episodes shall be launched each Monday and Tuesday for a complete of eight episodes.

Just lately, Kang Seung Yoon appeared in MBC’s “Kairos” and likewise recorded an OST for the drama titled “Can You Hear Me.” In October, Song Mino launched his second solo album that includes the title observe “Run away.”

Watch Kang Seung Yoon in “Kairos” under!

