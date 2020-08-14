WINNER’s Song Mino And Somi Share Their Passions And Perspectives As Artists

WINNER’s Song Mino and Somi graced covers of Elle journal!

Portraying the photographs of younger trend icons, the 2 artists every appeared on completely different variations of the September concern cowl of Elle journal. Within the pictorials, Song Mino and Somi exude uniquely dynamic and passionate energies.

Just lately, Song Mino has been busy with the style selection present “Mapo Hipsters” and preparations for his upcoming solo album in October.

He shared, “I’m at all times working arduous on creating music, however there’s a restrict to how a lot I can share information of how I’m doing via music. Whatever the methodology, I feel it’s good manners to indicate myself incessantly to individuals who like me and who’re curious about how I’m doing.” He additionally added, “I don’t need to lose my ardour. It’d be good if my battery is at all times charged.”

Somi additionally made her return together with her second single “What You Ready For,” and he or she took her first music present win as a soloist with the track. She shared, “I’m at all times grateful for the truth that there are lots of people who deal with me in a pleasant approach. I used to be capable of benefit from the stage much more enthusiastically than throughout my first solo promotions. My youthful sister can also be planning to enter society and pursue her personal music, so I’ll be much more grateful if folks ship her help.”

Somi continued, “This 12 months, I turned 20. I’m excited that the sphere of issues I need to categorical and might tackle as a problem has broadened.”

