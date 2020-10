WINNER’s Song Mino is returning with a brand new solo album!

On October 15 at 2 p.m. KST, YG Leisure launched a poster for Song Mino’s second full album “TAKE.”

The album is about to be launched on October 30 and will likely be Song Mino’s first solo comeback since his album “XX” in November 2018.

Take a look at the “TAKE” teaser under!