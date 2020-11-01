WINNER’s Song Mino Dishes On His New Solo Album + How He Ended Up Working With iKON’s Bobby Again

In a latest interview, WINNER’s Song Mino shared his ideas on his brand-new solo album, his hopes for the longer term, and extra!

On October 30, Song Mino returned along with his second solo album “TAKE,” that includes the self-composed title observe “Run Away.”

“That is my first [solo] comeback in two years,” mentioned the singer. “I believed I’d be calmer, however I’m very excited, nervous, and anxious.”

When requested how he’d spent most of his time earlier than his comeback, Song Mino shared, “Exterior of my work, I spent quite a lot of time with my household. I’ve additionally been conserving in contact with the WINNER members through video name.”

Talking about his new album, on which he wrote the music and lyrics for all 12 songs, Song Mino commented, “Though I’ve been lively in all kinds of fields, I’m actually severe relating to music. Due to that, I needed to play an even bigger position within the manufacturing course of this time in comparison with my earlier album ‘Fiancé,’ in order that I may present one thing actually ‘Song Mino-esque.’”

“I anxious so much concerning the sound [of the album],” he continued. “I labored exhausting to deliver out refined feelings whereas designing the lyrics, and I attempted to make it in order that listeners may relate [to the music]. I’m happy with the standard [of the album].”

Song Mino went on to share, “I first wrote ‘Run Away’ after I was in Bali with the WINNER members for a shoot. We have been staying at an attractive resort, and I grew to become caught up in my very own feelings and labored on the tune whereas wanting on the night time sky. Afterwards, once we got here again to Korea, I added to the tune and ended up releasing it by way of my album.”

As for why he selected “Run Away” because the title observe of his new album, he defined, “I believed that the refrain of ‘Run Away’ had mainstream attraction, and I additionally thought that it was actually catchy. I selected it for the title observe as a result of I believed it was a tune that had each a mainstream sound and my very own distinctive coloration. Additionally, after I performed my album for my associates, ‘Run Away’ received quite a lot of votes [for title track].”

Song Mino additionally advised the story of how he wound up working along with iKON’s Bobby once more on the observe “OK Man.”

“‘Okay Man’ was the final tune on this album to be completed,” recalled Song Mino. “After debating [who should be] the featured artist, I believed that Bobby would swimsuit the tune effectively, so I contacted him instantly.”

He went on, “Bobby replied simply three hours later, saying, ‘I’m excited. I feel it’d be a lot enjoyable,’ and he added a ton of exclamation factors. I feel it was much more enjoyable as a result of it was my first time working with Bobby in a protracted whereas.”

Lastly, Song Mino spoke about his final objectives as an artist.

“I hope that even after a very long time, when folks consider Song Mino, they’ll at all times stay up for [what I have in store next],” mentioned the singer. “I need to grow to be the type of musician that makes folks curious to know, ‘What sort of tune will he have for us this time?’”

Try Song Mino’s new music video for “Run Away” right here!

Supply (1)