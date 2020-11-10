WINNER’s Song Mino Shares His Thoughts About His New Solo Album, Music Charts, And More

WINNER’s Song Mino appeared as a visitor on the November 9 broadcast of the radio present “Kim Younger Chul’s Energy FM”!

The idol, who just lately returned together with his second solo album “TAKE” and is presently selling his title observe “Run Away,” talked about music chart outcomes. When requested if he checks the charts each day, he candidly replied, “No, however I’m seeing the reactions, and everybody appears to love my music, so I’m actually grateful for that. I hope folks get pleasure from listening to it.”

Radio host Kim Younger Chul identified that Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun, who beforehand appeared on the radio present, stored checking the music charts and stating the rating of his music.

Song Mino, who’s shut associates with Kyuhyun and seems within the selection present “New Journey to the West” with him, commented whereas laughing, “I don’t assume I’m as delicate about Kyuhyun on the subject of music charts. He’s at all times so impatient.” Then he added considered one of his charms is being down-to-earth and laidback.

Song Mino additionally talked concerning the completely different titles he had brainstormed for his new album. He shared, “That is my first time revealing it, however among the titles I had in thoughts have been ‘LAD,’ ‘BOY,’ and ‘SOME.’”

Regarding his inspiration for his title observe “Run Away,” he shared, “I went to Bali with my members, and all of us stayed at completely different resorts. I got here up with this music whereas star-gazing within the resort pool.”

Then Song Mino shared his love for sunflowers, which additionally seem in his “Run Away” music video, saying, “I began to love sunflowers final 12 months. At first, I favored them due to the colour yellow, however I heard sunflowers symbolize various things, like wealth. Then I began to love them much more as a result of they’re frequent. I by no means knew they have been so frequent, however after liking them, I began to see them in every single place. I even see them at retailer entrances. Then I noticed that though one thing is frequent, I gained’t actually see it except I take note of it.”

Song Mino mentioned his clumsy picture in “New Journey to the West.” Regarding the four-character quiz he retains getting improper, he stated, “I’m really good at it, however I’m too nervous on the present, so I hold lacking it.”

Kim Younger Chul shared that he heard Song Mino is definitely a genius however simply acts clumsy to be able to be humorous. Song Mino defined, “I believe it’s true that I’m a genius. However slightly than making an effort to be humorous, I simply say humorous issues as a result of I’m a genius.”

Song Mino additionally drew an image of his mind construction and shared that WINNER’s fan membership Internal Circle holds the most important area in it. Then he added he’s additionally serious about his subsequent solo album.

