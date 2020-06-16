WINNER’s Song Mino Talks About Missing His Members, Preparing For Solo Comeback, And More

On June 15, WINNER’s Song Mino made a visitor look on Jung Hyung Don and Defconn’s radio present “Nanom” (literal title), the place he talked about his latest actions, his ideas on his fellow members, and extra.

When requested by the DJs about what he has been doing lately, Song Mino responded, “I used to be actually excited to come back right here. It’s the one day I dressed up.” He added, “I don’t put on socks today. That is my first time carrying socks the previous week.” The DJs then requested what he sometimes does at residence, to which he replied, “I put on pajamas and stare on the ceiling. It’s arduous.”

In April of this yr, WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon enlisted within the army and are at the moment finishing up their obligatory service. In response to how he felt with out them current, Song Mino mentioned, “I’m feeling actually lonely.”

Song Mino additionally talked about his different member Kang Seung Yoon, revealing that their personalities don’t go properly collectively. He spoke actually, confessing, “We don’t go properly collectively, though he’s a buddy that I like.” Jung Hyung Don joked, “In that case, it’s best to launch a solo album.” Song Mino shared that each he and Kang Seung Yoon are engaged on their very own solo albums.

The dialog turned to how COVID-19 has impacted his latest earnings. The idol mentioned, “My earnings has decreased loads. I wish to work.” Deffcon responded, “I don’t purchase footwear today since I’ve nowhere to put on them to,” to which Song Mino replied that he’s stopped purchasing since he considers it a luxurious.

Since Song Mino is at the moment a set solid member of “New Journey to the West” and “Kang’s Kitchen,” that are each exhibits directed by producing director Na Younger Suk, the DJs requested him in the event that they have been in contact. Song Mino answered, “We not often contact one another. I miss him.”

Through the present, Song Mino additionally made a telephone name to a highschool pupil who gave the proper solutions to a quiz. The fan informed him that they have been having fun with his solo abum ‘XX,’ which was launched in November 2018. Song Mino informed the fan that he would delight their ears with one other new album.

On the finish of the published, Song Mino shared, “At the moment was actually enjoyable, I stored laughing. I used to be so comfortable to expertise the enjoyment of working once more. I took work as a right, so I’m reflecting on that. I wish to come again once more everytime you name on me.”

