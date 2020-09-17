WINNER’s Song Mino Talks About What He’s Been Up To, His Attitude Toward Success, And More

WINNER’s Song Mino is on the duvet of males’s style journal L’Officiel Hommes!

Song Mino confirmed off easy but stylish seems to be, making a dreamlike environment in his newest pictorial.

In an interview following his picture shoot, Song Mino talked about how he’s been spending his time, the way in which he approaches success, and extra.

Song Mino shared that he’s been portray and dealing on music these days. “I like how work are in a position to categorical sure issues that music can’t,” he defined. “Portray has additionally positively influenced me when it comes to my music.”

Song Mino went on to speak about his mindset towards his work. He mentioned, “I strive to not neglect that I can all the time be higher than I’m proper now. I repeat to myself, ‘I’m nice. I can do something. I consider in myself.’”

He continued, “If I’m to get nearer to the success that I take into account, I feel an important factor is to consider in myself.”

Song Mino’s full interview and pictorial for L’Officiel Hommes Korea might be accessible October 5.

