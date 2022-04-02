Winning Poland will be the key for Mexico; They see it possible to advance in Qatar despite sharing a group with Argentina

Soccer Football – World Cup – Concacaf Qualifiers – Mexico v United States – Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico – March 24, 2022 Mexico players line up during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Henry Romero

For sports commentators and analysts in Mexico, it is possible to advance to the round of 16 at the Qatar 2022 World Cup after knowing that the rivals of the selection in the Group C They are Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia.

Even though Mexico has a negative record in its World Cup matches against Albiceleste, considered that Mexican soccer should try to compete against the team that has been champion twice. They also highlighted thate Gerardo Martino was already technical director of the team commanded by Messiso you should find the formula to neutralize it.

Furthermore, they were optimistic that the Mexican team can overcome the Polish and Arab teams and pointed out that of these two, the European team could represent the biggest obstacle, however, they stressed that the three points can be won.

Alberto Latione of the journalists with the most experience in sporting events, stated that the ddifficulty is not greater than that of previous World Cups and made it clear that the essential thing to qualify for the next round will be for the Mexican team to show personality and a good level of play.

For David Faitelson, Mexico was saved from being in the group of death and it will be a luxury to face Argentina, where the coach of the Aztec team, Gerardo Tata Martino, will have to demonstrate the evolution of his squad against the team that he himself directed in the past. However, he considered that the national team will play the pass against Poland, a team he will face in his first match.

He added that although they have a very even level, “Poland is the real goal of the Mexican team. Beating him in his presentation is essential to have a promising future in this World Cup”.

For its part, José Ramón Fernández agreed that there is no group of death in this World Cup fair and highlighted that for the tricolor team,

Oswaldo Sanchez, exporter from Mexico and current television commentator, said that the group is not that difficult and agreed that beating the Polish team on November 22 will be crucial in the aspirations to qualify for the second round, an instance that could be reached even with four points in the group stage. The former goalkeeper who experienced an elimination against Argentina, pointed out that this is an opportunity for Mexico to vindicate itself in the World Cups.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was present at the draw. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Carl Recine)

Paco Villaanother of the most popular narrators and commentators, was more reserved and warned that Mexico will have to improve their level, however, he was hopeful that the pass to the round of 16 will be achieved.

Vanessa Huppenkothen He stressed that in this group the tricolor will have the opportunity to face Messi and Lewandowski, two of the best strikers in the world and said that to be the best you have to beat the best.

Emanuel Tito Villaformer Argentine player and analyst on Mexican television, showed his love for the Mexican team by putting on the Mexico shirt, although he did not dare to advance a forecast.

Your compatriot and television partner, Damian Zamogilny He clearly expressed his desire for the victory of Mexico against Argentina, because although his nationality is South American, he recognized that his life remained in our country, where he arrived 22 years ago.

For Adriana MonsalveTUDN sports journalist, the fact that Argentina is in the same group is an opportunity for revenge for Mexico.

Carlos Guerrero, another of the most prominent TV Azteca journalists, took it for granted that Tata’s squad will advance to the round of 16 and in that instance they could face France, Denmark, Tunisia, Peru, United Arab Emirates or Australia.

