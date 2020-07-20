Winning Scholarship, the son of a mechanic who went to study in America waved the success

new Delhi: The son of a mechanic from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, had won a scholarship last year to reach the US to study and now he is waving his glory of success there. The name of this talented student of poor house is Mohammad Shadab. His father is a mechanic by profession and he runs his family’s livelihood in Aligarh. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

Actually, the son of a mechanic arrived in the US for studies after completing a scholarship last year. Shadab said that this year he topped his class and he was awarded the Student of the Month in February. He is studying at Belfast Area High School in the US. Shadab told that I topped my class and was also awarded the student of the month of February. In future I want to work as a human rights officer in the United Nations.

Aligarh: Mohd Shadab, son of a mechanic, who had won a scholarship to study in USA, has topped his class in Belfast Area High School. He says, "I topped my class and was also awarded student of the month for February. I want to work as a Human Rights Officer at UN in the future. "

While studying at STS High School in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Shadab won an American scholarship under the Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study. Through this scholarship, an amount of 28 thousand dollars i.e. about 20 lakh rupees was received for studying Shadab in America.