Entertainment

Winning Scholarship, the son of a mechanic who went to study in America waved the success

July 20, 2020
2 Min Read

new Delhi: The son of a mechanic from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, had won a scholarship last year to reach the US to study and now he is waving his glory of success there. The name of this talented student of poor house is Mohammad Shadab. His father is a mechanic by profession and he runs his family’s livelihood in Aligarh. Also Read – Weather Alert: Clouds in many states of the country, warning of heavy rain at some places

Actually, the son of a mechanic arrived in the US for studies after completing a scholarship last year. Shadab said that this year he topped his class and he was awarded the Student of the Month in February. He is studying at Belfast Area High School in the US. Shadab told that I topped my class and was also awarded the student of the month of February. In future I want to work as a human rights officer in the United Nations. Also Read – UP: Monkeys demolish neighbor wall, 5 family members including mother and four children die

While studying at STS High School in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Shadab won an American scholarship under the Kennedy Lugar Youth Exchange and Study. Through this scholarship, an amount of 28 thousand dollars i.e. about 20 lakh rupees was received for studying Shadab in America.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment