Winona Ryder Just Went On The Record For Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle

He was by no means, by no means violent in the direction of me. He was by no means, by no means abusive in any respect in the direction of me. He has by no means been violent or abusive in the direction of anyone I’ve seen. I really and truthfully solely know him as a very good man- an extremely loving, extraordinarily caring man who was so very protecting of me and the folks that he loves, and I felt so very, very secure with him. … I don’t need to name anybody a liar however from my expertise of Johnny, it’s inconceivable to imagine that such horrific allegations are true. I discover it extraordinarily upsetting realizing him as I do.