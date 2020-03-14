Winona Ryder Just Went On The Record For Johnny Depp And Amber Heard’s Legal Battle

Depart a Remark
Winona Ryder simply jumped into the frenzy of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation lawsuit. In contrast to James Franco — or Paul Bettany having texts learn aloud in courtroom — it seems like Ryder was not dragged into this. She volunteered to talk up on the report for her ex-fiancé, saying she was “completely shocked, confused and upset” on the abuse allegations Heard leveled in opposition to Depp.
The Stranger Issues star met Johnny Depp on the Nice Balls of Hearth premiere in 1989. They began relationship shortly after that, when Winona Ryder was 17 and Depp was 26. The Edward Scissorhands co-stars have been engaged for 3 years, beginning in 1990. Their breakup was amicable, a lot in order that Ryder has been vocal in her help of Depp. (Enjoyable truth: He modified his “Winona Without end” tattoo to “Wino Without end” after their cut up.)
As you in all probability know, Johnny Depp has a few huge lawsuits in play proper now. Winona Ryder’s new declaration for the courtroom is tied to the $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed in opposition to his ex-wife Amber Heard in connection to an op-ed she wrote that he felt defamed him and value him his function within the Pirates of the Caribbean motion pictures. His different libel lawsuit is predicated within the U.Ok. in opposition to The Solar for calling him a “spouse beater” in connection to his casting for the Unbelievable Beasts motion pictures.
On this case, Winona Ryder filed a declaration in Johnny Depp’s defamation case in opposition to Amber Heard. She stated she was prepared to be known as as a witness for Depp. Emphasizing that she was talking for herself, since she was not a part of Depp and Heard’s marriage, Ryder defended Depp’s character from her personal expertise. This is a part of what she wrote in her declaration, per paperwork obtained by The Blast:
I clearly was not there throughout his marriage to Amber, however, from my expertise, which was so wildly completely different, I used to be completely shocked, confused and upset once I heard the accusations in opposition to him. The concept that he’s an extremely violent individual is the farthest factor from the Johnny I knew and liked. I can not wrap my head round these accusations.
Winona Ryder shared her personal expertise with Johnny Depp:
He was by no means, by no means violent in the direction of me. He was by no means, by no means abusive in any respect in the direction of me. He has by no means been violent or abusive in the direction of anyone I’ve seen. I really and truthfully solely know him as a very good man- an extremely loving, extraordinarily caring man who was so very protecting of me and the folks that he loves, and I felt so very, very secure with him. … I don’t need to name anybody a liar however from my expertise of Johnny, it’s inconceivable to imagine that such horrific allegations are true. I discover it extraordinarily upsetting realizing him as I do.
As Winona Ryder famous, although, she will solely communicate from her personal expertise. Amber Heard shared allegations of abuse by Johnny Depp, claiming that when he was inebriated or medication, “The Monster” would come out. Among the texts Depp allegedly despatched to his pal and frequent co-star Paul Bettany have been learn in courtroom tied to The Solar libel case, with Depp alleged to have written issues like “Let’s burn Amber,” and in addition showing to handle the notorious flight the place Heard alleged he kicked her.
The Solar libel case may also reportedly embrace extra recorded conversations just like the one leaked to The Each day Mail during which Amber Heard’s voice can allegedly be heard admitting to Johnny Depp that she hit him, including that she could not promise to not be bodily once more within the marriage.
Johnny Depp’s libel case is heading to trial later in March, however the defamation case is at present scheduled for August. In the meantime, Winona Ryder’s Stranger Issues simply pressed pause on Netflix manufacturing because of the coronavirus. Amber Heard was forged in CBS All Entry’ The Stand adaptation, which has an fascinating virus tie, as her co-star famous. And Johnny Depp ought to be headed to movie Unbelievable Beasts 3 fairly quickly, since Warner Bros. has but to delay manufacturing.
