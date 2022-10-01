Winston Duke Releases New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Photos Showing M’Baku, Riri Williams & More Characters

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke has shared some new images from the upcoming MCU sequel, featuring M’Baku, Nakia, and Riri Williams, among others.

The expectation for the theatrical release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will officially mark the end of Phase 4 of the UCM, is maximum. Actor Winston Duke has decided to entertain fans by sharing a new look at the film on Instagram. “New Wakanda Forever footage is here folks,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s almost time… I already feel chills!!!

The gallery offers a preview of what’s to come in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, beginning with a shot of Duke’s M’Baku standing stoically in full armor, followed by an image of Nakia dressed entirely in white. Ramonda and Nakia are photographed separately together with Riri Williams, who makes her MCU debut in the moviewhile the spotlights are also directed at the new character Aneka.

Instead of a main character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will focus on the large supporting castfeaturing Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, as they navigate the passing of the original Black Panther and moving on in the face of insurmountable difficulties.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever appears to be the longest non-Avengers movie in the entire MCU. Check out why Namor is a villain in the film and our breakdown of the sequel’s first trailer.