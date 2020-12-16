Winter Forecast: Bad weather conditions in North India, many states wrapped in thick fog wrap, winter will increase further

Winter Forecast Update: The country has knocked the cold and the effect of cold, fog and cold wave has started appearing in many parts of North India. On Tuesday, cold in North India showed its effect and dense fog enveloped many states. At the same time, the temperature in Kashmir reached below zero. Fog conditions continued in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Haryana, Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh. Also Read – Burevi Cyclone Latest News: Cyclone cyclone crisis, NDRF teams deployed in these coastal cities of two states

Rain was also seen in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, while temperatures in Haryana and Punjab were below normal. Despite the dry weather in Himachal Pradesh, the temperature in Keylong and Kalpa went below zero. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature may fall further. During the night in Jammu and Kashmir, the temperature reached below zero. In Gulmarg, the temperature was minus 10.2 degrees Celsius, while in Kalpa it was minus 1.7 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, if we talk about Rajasthan, the lowest temperature was recorded here in Churu district. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees. While in Pilani, the night temperature was 5.3 degrees. Manali in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 0.2 degree, Dalhousie 1.4 degree, Kufri 2-8 degree.