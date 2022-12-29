Winter storm in the United States: the death toll in New York rose to 37

There are already 37 fatalities from storm Elliot in New York (EFE)

winter storm Elliotwhich struck USA the last weekend -Christmas-, already claimed the life of 37 personas in NY and more of half a hundred across the country.

In the last hours, the authorities of the county of Eriein the northwest of the state, confirmed three new deaths over the other three announced this morning and added to the 31 reported this Tuesday.

The head of the region, Mark Poloncarzannounced early this Wednesday the discovery of the bodies of two men and a womanwhose identities have not yet been confirmed, and gave his “deepest condolences” and condolences to all who have lost a loved one to this terrible storm.”

Of the 37 dead, four were found in vehicles (AP)

Meanwhile, of the number reported yesterday, 17 had been found on the street, 9 had died due to lack of adequate heating to cope with the low temperatures, 4 had been found in a vehicle and another 4 died of heart problems. Also, three of the victims died because the emergency services failed to reach their location on time.

As the region tries to return to normality, the authorities continue with their repair work and snow removal, which obstructs roads and homes. The municipality of Buffalothe capital of Erie, is one of the most affected where, even, vehicle circulation continues to be prohibited.

The authorities work removing snow from the streets and roads to facilitate the movement of people (AFP)

For this, they were assigned 450 machines who work cleaning the streets, according to the police, and it was possible to enable the opening of eleven bus and train lines, commented the mayor Byron Brown.

On the other hand, Brown explained that the storm affected the energy infrastructure, for which some 100,000 homes were deprived of electricity supply. However, thanks to the hard work of more than 7,000 workers, that number dropped to just 500 houses that have not yet been able to recover the service.

Poloncarz mentioned that, due to traffic difficulties, the authorities have enabled several centers in which food is offered so that those who cannot travel to the stores can access food.

There are still 500 houses without electricity supply (AP)

Given the virulence of the storm in northwestern New York, the president Joe Biden approved the declaration of emergency for the state. This Tuesday’s decision facilitates the necessary federal aid to the area, in order to alleviate the effects of the storm and to be able to give adequate assistance to those affected.

The Department of the Interior and the Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in charge of coordinating the actions that are necessary to face the situation and “alleviate adversity and suffering.”

Joe Biden approved the declaration of emergency for the state of New York (REUTERS)

Storm Elliot has been classified as “once in a generation” and has outlasted a storm in 1977, which had claimed the lives of 29 people.

Elliot has affected not only New York state but other regions of the country, with heavy snowfall and hurricane-force winds. Many people were even trapped in their homes and on the roads, in addition to the thousands of passengers left stranded at airports and spent Christmas Eve there after thousands of flights were cancelled.

In the last few hours, the It is and the on of the country experienced a temperature risea sign that the storm is beginning to abate although, the situation in the west it was very different. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), this coast received a cold front con snow y rainy.

(With information from EFE)

