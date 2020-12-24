Winter Weather Report: Cold wave wreaks havoc in North India, snow accumulates in taps, fog elsewhere

Cold Wave / Winter Weather Report: The outbreak of cold is continuing in the country, but in north India, there is a bitter cold. The cold here is now becoming a problem for people. In Srinagar, where the temperature has reached below zero, due to this, water has become ice in the ponds and taps here. At the same time, cold wave is at its peak in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. Cold wave will continue in Bihar and UP Also Read – CoronaVirus India Update: Night curfew in Karnataka-Maharashtra, 1299 prisoners Corona positive in Chhattisgarh, six killed

State of UP and Bihar

According to the Meteorological Department in Uttar Pradesh, cold wave will continue in some parts of the state during the next 24 hours. At the same time, cold conditions will remain in Bihar during 24 hours. Fog sheet is visible everywhere due to severe cold in most places of both Bihar and UP.

Kashmir’s condition

Although the daytime temperatures are normal in the Kashmir valley, but the choking cold bones have become a problem for people at night, there is no hope of getting relief from this. The Meteorological Department has forecast snowfall in different parts of Kashmir on December 27. At the same time, on 26 December, the Meteorological Department has forecast the snowfall in some places.

State of Punjab and Haryana

Cold wave continues in both states of Haryana and Punjab, mercury fell below 3 degree Celsius in Ludhiana. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature in Ludhiana and Adampur has been recorded below normal. At the same time, Hisar in Haryana has recorded a temperature of 2.7 degrees Celsius.

Severe winter in Rajasthan

Outbreak of winter continues in Rajasthan. Sikar district remains the coldest place here. Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night. According to the Meteorological Department, Pilani recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degrees Celsius.