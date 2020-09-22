WIP Europa, A First Version, Kicks Off in San Sebastian

In its first yr out, the San Sebastian Movie Pageant’s Works in Progress Europa showcase has chosen 5 movies that discover such well timed themes as imprisonment, neo-colonialism, exploitation and morality.

Operating Sept. 22-24 – and going down each on web site and on-line, attracting a robust lineup of corporations, particularly from Spain and France – WIP Europa presents European movies in post-production to potential companions, together with producers, distributors, gross sales brokers and programmers. The brand new platform is a continuation of the fest’s Glocal in Progress occasion.

Amongst this yr’s initiatives are two Spanish titles: Arantza Santesteban’s “918 Nights,” concerning the filmmaker’s expertise in jail, charged with terrorism, and Alvaro Gurrea’s “Historic Soul,” an “ethno-fictional” movie that examines the neo-colonial actuality of the South Seas islands.

Different initiatives embrace Selman Nacar’s buzzy title, Turkish-French-Romanian co-production “Between Two Dawns,” which focuses on a person struggling to do the fitting factor following an accident in his household’s enterprise; Darko Sinko’s Slovenian drama “Stock,” a couple of man looking for the perpetrators behind his mysterious assault; and Lasha Tskvitinidze’s Georgian pic “Area,” which follows a younger couple whose life is disrupted by exterior forces.

The movies compete for the WIP Europa Business Award, which affords post-production/distribution providers in Spain, and the €10,000 ($11,798) WIP Europa Award.

Glocal in Progress offered a complete of 9 movies between 2017 and 2019, 5 of which have been accomplished and chosen for such festivals as Tallin Black Nights, San Sebastian and Sarajevo, amongst them Ignas Jonynas’ “Invisible,” Pelin Esmer’s “Queen Lear” and Hadrian Marcu’s “A First rate Man.”