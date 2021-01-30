‘Wipeout’ Contestant Died of a Heart Assault, Autopsy Finds

A 38-year-old man died of pure causes throughout a taping of the TBS present “Wipeout” final fall, the L.A. County Coroner’s workplace has decided.

Michael Paredes misplaced consciousness after falling from the present’s impediment course on Nov. 18. He died a day later. A coroner’s report, launched on Friday, confirmed that Paredes died of a coronary heart assault and that he suffered from undetected coronary artery illness.

The toxicology report additionally confirmed that Parades was free of medication or alcohol when he died. The report states that he recurrently consumed Nutrex Outlift Amped, a pre-workout dietary complement. In accordance with the report, Parades drank a cup of water blended with the complement powder on the morning of the present taping.

The post-mortem doesn’t recommend that the complement performed any function in Paredes’ loss of life. It does state, nonetheless, that his fiancee instructed investigators that the complement could have triggered a false optimistic end result for MDMA, or Ecstasy, shortly after Paredes arrived on the hospital. She instructed investigators that he didn’t drink or do medication. He additionally didn’t really feel any in poor health results from the complement and didn’t point out any complications or different illnesses earlier than falling from the impediment course.

In accordance with the report, Paredes efficiently accomplished two of the obstacles, however fell on the third one. He struggled to swim to the facet of the pool, and needed to be pulled out. He was lifted into a wheelchair, however shortly misplaced consciousness. Bystanders started performing CPR and paramedics had been referred to as. He was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the place he was pronounced useless the next day.

In accordance with his fiancee, Paredes exercised for 2 hours a day, 5 days a week. He and his fiancee offered wellness merchandise, together with the Nutrex product that he consumed.

He and his fiancee each participated within the present. As a way to qualify, each needed to undergo a drug display screen, an EKG and a COVID-19 check. They each handed the screening.

“Wipeout” aired on ABC from 2008 to 2014. TBS introduced final yr that it was rebooting the present, but it surely has but to premiere. The present is produced by Endemol Shine North America. The businesses prolonged condolences to Paredes’ household after his loss of life.