‘Wipeout’ Contestant Dies After Completing Game Show Obstacle Course

A contestant on the sport present ‘Wipeout’ died on Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following the completion of an impediment course, spokespeople from TBS and manufacturing firm Endemol Shine North America have confirmed.

Sources near manufacturing say the contestant had accomplished the course, however required medical consideration after leaving the course. He was then attended to by on-site emergency professionals, after which paramedics have been known as to the set, and the contestant was transported to a neighborhood hospital.

No additional details about the contestant has been launched. All “Wipeout” contestants bear medical exams earlier than they’re cleared to take part.

TMZ first reported the information of his demise.

A spokesperson for TBS, the WarnerMedia-owned community that airs the collection, informed Selection, “We’re devastated to have realized of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the household.”

“We provide our heartfelt condolences to the household and our ideas are with them presently,” mentioned a consultant from Endemol Shine North America, the manufacturing firm behind “Wipeout.”

There’s a deliberate break in filming for the Thanksgiving vacation. The present plans to renew capturing someday after that hiatus.