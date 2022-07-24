Wired vs. Wireless Internet With a VoIP Phone

Businesses must choose between wired Internet or WiFi when setting up their VoIP phones. Wired Internet is more commonly used for this application, though WiFi is becoming more popular. Each option has its unique benefits. Read on to learn more about choosing wired or wireless Internet for VoIP.

Benefits of Wired Internet for VoIP

More Reliable

The primary reason wired Internet is used in most VoIP applications is that it’s more reliable than WiFi. If the Internet connection cuts out for even a fraction of a second, this could result in a dropped VoIP call. This could cost your business money and even harm your reputation. This sort of thing frequently happens with WiFi, but much less regularly on wired connections.

Faster

The strength of a WiFi signal varies based on the device’s location relative to the router. The signal may be relatively weak if the router is in another room. A weaker signal leads to slower Internet speeds. On the other hand, a wired connection does not get slower as you get further away from the router.

More Secure

WiFi connections are notoriously insecure. It’s relatively easy for someone to intercept the data sent back and forth on a WiFi network. This is even true of password-protected WiFi networks. It is much more difficult for hackers to intercept data on a wired network. In the context of VoIP, this means that it would be more difficult for a cybercriminal to tap your phones.

Benefits of Wireless Internet for VoIP

Portability

The most significant benefit that using WiFi for VoIP has over using wired Internet is portability. You can move your device wherever you need to without worrying about connecting an Ethernet cable. Smartphones and mobile devices can even use VoIP over a WiFi connection.

Less Hardware

You won’t have to get Ethernet cables set up if you use WiFi. Connecting and laying Ethernet cables can be a real pain, especially if you’re eager to try out the VoIP system you just got through an Ooma deal. Ethernet cables may also need to be moved after the initial installation. You don’t have to deal with this problem if you use WiFi for your VoIP devices.

More Devices

Utilizing WiFi for your VoIP needs allows you to use mobile devices. The vast majority of phones and tablets do not have an Ethernet port. This means you cannot use them for VoIP if you rely solely on wired Internet.