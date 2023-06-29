Wisting Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The most costly police crime-focused television series ever made in Norway is called Wisting. Two Jrn Lier Horst books, The Caveman (2013) or The Hunting Dogs (2012), served as the inspiration for the first season.

Based on the 2019 book The Inner Darkness, the programme got picked up for a second season around late 2020. One of the most eagerly awaited sci-fi noir thriller programmes is Wisting season 3.

The largest and most costly criminal drama TV series in Norway is a police procedural drama that was created by Terez Hollo-Klausen and produced by Cinenord и Good Company Productions under the direction of Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner.

The series, which is based on Jrn Lier Horst’s books, centres on investigator William Wisting his his squad as they look into various criminal situations. The original network is still Viaplay and TV2 (Viasat), and the programme is syndicated by Banijay Rights.

A Norwegian company created the Scandinavian noir movie Wisting. Trygve Allister Diesen with Kathrine Valen Zeiner wrote the script, and Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Launing directed the film.

The three novels by Jrn Lier Horst, The Caveman, The Hunting Dogs, and The Inner Darkness, serve as the basis for the television series.

It was written by Jadranko Mehic, Anne Elvedal, Kjersti Ugelstad, Vegard Steiro Amundsen, Trygve Allister Diesen, and Kathrine Valen Zeiner.

Sven Nordin, Carrie-Anne Moss, Mads Ousdal, with Thea Green Lundberg play the main characters in the suspenseful drama.

The protagonist of the novel is the investigator William Wisting, who toils to crack some of his career’s most complex and challenging cases.

William Wisting (Sven Nordin), a seasoned Larvik murder investigator, discovered that his most recent case was anything from routine when evidence connected the victim to a long-disappeared American serial killer.

In his pursuit of Norway’s most prominent criminals, Larvik investigator William Wisting is empathic, methodical, and tenacious; the only thing that eludes him is a fulfilling family life.

And when Wisting’s Christmas is interrupted by two unexplained deaths, it marks the start of a confrontation with the worst murderer of them all.

Wisting Season 3 Release Date

Season 2 and Season 3 were initially supposed to be clubbed together but owing to Covid they have been split which is why both seasons have 4 episodes each. Season 3 is yet to release but is officially happening.

Season 3 will be based on the novel, the Night Man, although no official plot has been revealed much of if we follow the story of the novel it will be revolving around the death of a girl in the local town square and more subsequent murders which soon makes it clear there are links beyond the borders of Norway.

Wisting Season 3 Cast

Sven Nordin as William Wisting, police detective

Carrie-Anne Moss as Maggie Griffin, FBI Special Agent

Thea Green Lundberg as Line, Westing’s daughter, journalist

Jonas Strand Gravli as Thomas, Wisting’s son

Kjersti Sandal as Torunn Borg, Wistings deputy

Mads Ousdal as Nils Hammer, police detective

Mariann Hole as Sissel

Lars Berge as Benjamin Fjeld, police detective

Richie Campbell as John Bantham, FBI Special Agent

Ulrikke Hansen Døvigen as Christine Thiis, police prosecutor

Irina Eidsvold Tøien as Andrea Vetti, police chief

Gard B. Eidsvold as Frank Robekk, retired police detective

Fridtjov Såheim as Philip Henden, lawyer

Christoffer Staib as Vidar Haglund, hunted murderer

Lasse Vermeli as Erik, press photographer

Jon Øigarden as Terje Nordbo, Chief Inspector, Independent Office for Police Conduct

Wisting Season 3 Trailer

Wisting Season 3 Plot

On a farm close to Larvik, Norway, a man’s body was found beneath the Christmas tree, completely covered in snow.

Line, Wisting’s daughter, is a journalist that is now writing a piece about their neighbor’s death. Her situation is unintentionally connected to the murder inquiry, making her a key suspect in the case as well.

