Wistron Corporation looted iPhones: iPhone maker loses Rs 440 crore! Learn why

Wistron Corporation iPhones looted: In the iPhone manufacturing factory (Wistron Corporation) in Kolar district of Karnataka, on Saturday, employees created a lot of uproar and sabotage demanding salary. Now the company has said that it has lost Rs 440 crore due to this, because thousands of iPhones were robbed during the uproar (Wistron Corporation violence). The Wistron Corporation has said this in its complaint to the Police and Labor Department. Also Read – iPhone maker company vandalized, angry over not getting salary

There is a factory to manufacture iPhones in Narasapura Industrial Area of ​​Kolar District in Karnataka. The employees working in it caused a lot of uproar and stone pelting in the factory on Saturday morning demanding salary. Police said that the committing staff pelted stones and broke the windows of the windows. Also damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops. Also Read – OMG! Girl was bathing while charging iPhone on charging, phone dropped in bathtub, died

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and lathi-charged to control the situation. About 100 people were detained in the case. According to company sources, nearly two thousand employees became furious over the salary issue and started vandalizing. Also Read – Viral News: This newly married couple from Karnataka left the honeymoon to clean up the beach, remove 600 kg of garbage

Accused of not getting salary for four months

According to sources, the company has more than 8,000 employees, of which more than 90% are on contract. At the same time, the employees allege that they have not been paid salary for the last four months. Employees claim that most of them are given more than 12 hours of work, but only Rs 200 to 300 are given for 7-8 hours.

Headquarters in taiwan

Wistron Corporation has its headquarters in Taiwan. In this factory, apart from Apple iPhone, IT products are made for other brands including Lenovo, Microsoft.