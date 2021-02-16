Witch’s Lament to be the new The Witcher comic series published by Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics continues their line of The Witcher comics with another new limited series starring Geralt of Rivia. And the fact is that IGN can reveal, exclusively, the next chapter of this saga: The Witcher: Witch’s Lament.

Witch’s Lament is again written by Bartosz Sztybor, who also serves as narrative manager and scriptwriter for developer CD Projekt Red. For his part, the series is drawn by Vanesa R. Del Ray (Scarlet Witch), with colors by Jordie Bellaire ( Batman) and lyrics by Aditya Bidikar. You can see the cover of issue 1 below:

(Image Credit: Dark Horse/CD Projekt Red)

As that evocative imagery shows, Witch’s Lament is about the tragic death of a witch, burned at the stake by a fearful population. Geralt finds himself embroiled in that conflict, as he is haunted by dreams of the dead witch and hints at a greater conspiracy with his own death at stake.

Witch’s Lament will span four issues in total, with the first chapter releasing on May 26, 2021. That release will be followed by the paperback collection of the previous The Witcher comic (The Witcher: Fading Memories), which will be released on next July 28, 2021.

For those who haven’t been following the Dark Horse’s The Witcher comics, these stories are specifically designed as standalone ties to video games, rather than the original novels or the live-action Netflix series. In fact, most of these projects tell original stories with Geralt, rather than adapting the work of author Andrzej Sapkowski.

Witch’s lament will no doubt help fill the void as fans wait for the Netflix series to return for season 2. Netflix recently previewed that new season through its “Witchmas” event, which included photos from the set of season 2, a logo for the anime movie The Witcher (Nightmare of the Wolf), and much more.

Remember that, at the moment, Season 2 of The Witcher is scheduled to be released on Netflix in 2021. Although a more detailed date still needs to be known.