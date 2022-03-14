With 15 hours of the final version of Stranger of Paradise, I already know that it is the strangest Final Fantasy spin-off

One does not know what to think with this Stranger of Paradise, to the point of not knowing if it is taken seriously or not. With some very strange characters, an irregular presentation, a combat with many chiaroscuros and writing almost as twisted as that of Deadly Premonition, this kind of Nioh set in Final Fantasy is presented. At the moment we do not have analysis, but we are working on it. For now, we leave you with our impressions with the final version.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a very rare game and, although we are already working on the review (which will have to wait a little longer due to deadlines), the truth is that this is the first thing I can assure you. It’s a strange mix between Nioh and Final Fantasy with ghoulish protagonists, out of context and who seem to be taken from the beat em up of the PlayStation 2 era. The writing of the game, both its texts and the presentation of its events, rarely makes it clear if it is laughing at himself or if he is serious. And the same thing happens to his frames, scenes and the very performance of his characters. You don’t know whether to smile at his bombastic reactions or put your head in your hands. There is a pirate who makes jokes about whether you have enough “cannons” to face him, for example, and repeats that nonsense up to five times, to the point of exhaustion. In addition, the game has technical deficiencies. The stages are empty, there are few characters on the screen, the backgrounds are repeated, the textures and backgrounds sometimes seem from another generation… I tell you honestly that it has reminded me a lot of Deadly Premonition in these matters, only I know that Swery is like a goat and does this on purpose. From Team Ninja and Square-Enix I’m not so sure.

The video game starts with the classic premise of the usual Final Fantasy: four heroes of light will appear when darkness reigns in the world. And from this very beginning, Stranger of Paradise decides to make fun of everything, but not laughing, but with very, very serious protagonists, seriously, four heroes of light? Do the crystals of the world really have to shine? Is there really a Chaos to kill or is it just a story?

I have spent all the hours that I have dedicated to the game in a state of total incomprehension, always halfway between fascination and “but my goodness, what am I seeing”. Sometimes, I did not know if this is a groundbreaking, rogue and brave title, or an inexplicable chestnut that does not understand herself and made with two dollars. And in that fine and delicate tension between one thing and the other there is its attraction, the truth. From how crazy and shocking his tone is until it becomes funny or is it that it is poorly written and that’s it? Seriously, I’m not sure. But unfortunately, although his obtuse and abject way of expressing himself attracts me as much as a scene from a Junji Ito manga, neither his gameplay nor his action approach have convinced me. There are good intentions, but many problems.

With Stranger of Paradise you have the feeling of playing a very poorly developed NiohAlthough Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is nice for how it tells its adventures, the first hours leave me with the feeling that its gameplay needs more work. The problem is that you can’t get rid of the feeling that you’re playing an underdeveloped Nioh. Its loot and attack system is similar, but compromised by the obligation to integrate here the jobs of the Final Fantasy series. They appear as if they were one of three katana stances, we choose from several that we equip and alternate during combat. We level up and unlock skills, and obtaining items and equipment is constant. It is similar to the Team Ninja game. But what is stellar in Nioh 2, here it is more unsatisfactory because it does not want to be a pure action game, but to have AJRPG ways.

Stranger of Paradise, halfway between action and RPG

The bad thing is that emulating the AJRPG subtracts more than adds; that is, it wants to be a game in which going from one action to another has a certain pause. The problem is that connecting a chain of combos with a dodge breaks down with this idea; can’t be agile and a strange rhythm is generated. Each job that we equip has a specific rate of play, and that is well managed. We attack in a very different way if we are ronin, monk or swordsman, but the transition to the defense phase is similar in all of them. As in Sekiro, each enemy has a posture bar. We wear it down with good blocks, with our shock absorption and abilities, and attacking, but the game rarely allows us to scratch until the last frame to dodge, thus forcing us to play much more slowly. It’s not that it’s bad, but it is. prevents you from fully immersing yourself in the battle, it is as if something outside of the action itself forced you to go on defense, something unnatural. Fortunately, one of the maxims of Team Ninja is respected: that the two NPCs that accompany us are super aggressive. Many times they are the ones who are in charge of resolving the fights.

As we play, the combat becomes much richer and more enjoyable.This step from action to defense is made more uncomfortable because the action is not always clearly distinguishable. The color palette is ocher and dark, the particles we unleash on stage limit visibility, and the camera doesn’t always help. To solve this, what Stranger of Paradise does is warn that the enemies are going to do something through a little sign with the name of the attack. Again, here the game for and from outside it warns us that we have to change the strategy. all this to me it took me a lot out of the action itself. I understand why it is done, but I have not been able to connect. This does not mean that the game is not deep, on the contrary. To minimize these pauses and disconnections, our hero gains new jobs and skills with invulnerability frames, skills to connect, and synergies between jobs and teammates. As we play combat becomes much richer and more enjoyable, getting closer to the action, little by little. But for my taste it continues having too many irregularitiesbugs in the legibility of the scene, repetition of situations and pauses that crush me.

The playable loop of Stranger of Paradise is always similar: a cinematic explains why we have arrived at a place, we go through a set of more or less labyrinthine corridors and reach a boss. Everything that precedes the confrontation against the boss does not quite work. The scenarios are repeated and also the enemies, there is not much room for strategy and there is room to hit buttons and farm if necessary. With the bosses things change and the title decides to be more Dark Souls, but it doesn’t shine either. It lacks a better design of its hit boxes, better attack and defense rates and making its game system shine by itself without comparisons. In addition, technically it is very, very fair. So much so that sometimes you won’t be able to see what the hell is happening on the screen. Luckily, there is not as much punishment here as in games of this style. You will respawn next to it without losing experience points and you can try again.

Combat gets better the more you play

Nor can I say that playing it has bored me, because that would be lyingI have to admit that my first 15 hours at Stranger of Paradise don’t drive me crazy… for better or for worse. I insist that its strange tone attracts me, but its playability doesn’t quite convince me 100%. In the end, I have not stopped walking corridor after corridor hoping that the most interesting thing will arrive: the boss at the end. And I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve run through many rooms without bothering to fight, because the game allows you to. Of course, I can’t say that playing it bored me either, because that would be lying and, furthermore, I want to know how this bizarre story ends. So I’ll keep playing it until the end, but for now, I don’t want to jump to conclusions… We’ll see what assessment we reach with its final analysis in the next few days.