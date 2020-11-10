With 40% Cash Rebate, Greek Industry Hopes for Post-Pandemic Rebound

With a second lockdown looming amid a spike in coronavirus circumstances throughout Greece, Giorgos Karnavas, of manufacturing outfit Heretic, knew it was a race towards time to wrap capturing on “Triangle of Unhappiness,” a satire directed by Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund.

Manufacturing on the Woody Harrelson-starring characteristic was postponed for three months earlier this yr on account of COVID-19, and principal pictures was underway on the island of Evia and on a yacht within the Ionian sea when bars, eating places, cinemas, and non-essential shops throughout this Mediterranean nation had been shuttered on Nov. 7 for not less than three weeks. (Harrelson, who has already filmed his scenes in Sweden, didn’t journey to Greece.)

The manufacturing workforce nonetheless obtained a particular allow from the federal government to proceed the shoot, which wraps Nov. 13. “We had the assist of a number of Greek authorities throughout the entire manner by,” stated Karnavas, who final week additionally wrapped Marcel Barrena’s refugee disaster drama “Mediterráneo,” an formidable co-production with Spain’s Fasten Movies, Lastor Media and Arcadia Movement Footage. “We needed to do all the things in a brand new manner, which was additionally costlier because of the COVID-19 prices, but it surely appears we managed very nicely.”

Although Greece had been spared a lot of the worst that the coronavirus pandemic wreaked on neighboring nations earlier than the present wave of infections, the movie business has nonetheless scrambled to adapt to measures together with native lockdowns and journey restrictions.

But producers and Greek officers say the nation stays open for worldwide movie enterprise. “From our aspect of issues, we stay totally operational below lockdown, particularly relating to the operating of the money rebate program,” stated Vasiliki Diagouma, of the Nationwide Heart of Audiovisual Media and Communication (EKOME), the federal government physique tasked with administering the motivation scheme.

The 40% money rebate on qualifying spend is accessible to characteristic movies, documentaries, TV drama sequence, animated movies and digital video games, with a minimal spend of €100,000 ($119,000) for options, €60,000 ($71,400) for documentaries, and €15,000-€25,000 ($17,900-$29,800) per episode of TV sequence, with no cap per undertaking. A brand new 30% tax aid for incoming movie and TV productions may also be utilized in mixture with the rebate.

Latest productions to reap the benefits of the cashback scheme embody “The Journey to Greece” (pictured), the fourth installment in Michael Winterbottom’s acclaimed comedy franchise, starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon; the John David Washington starrer “Born to Be Murdered,” a political thriller directed by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and produced by Marco Morabito and Luca Guadagnino, which was acquired by Netflix final month; and “The Misplaced Daughter,” an upcoming adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal and starring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson.

Maria Drandaki, of Home made Movies, who wrapped capturing on Christos Passalis’s “The Dragon Has Come” quickly after the nation reopened from its first lockdown this spring, stated the rebate is “an awesome software to draw co-productions that may not shoot in Greece in any other case,” or would possibly in any other case spend much less.

“It was very helpful for me to have the ability to finance the movie ‘The Grandson,’ directed by Nely Reguera and produced by Adrià Monés Murlans of Fasten Movies (Spain), which might be shot solely in Greece,” she stated. The summer season enhance of the rebate from 35% to 40%, in addition to quite a lot of provisions to streamline the appliance course of, have “made the scheme extra interesting,” she added.

“The rebate is unquestionably serving to, and the business is rising,” stated Fenia Cossovitsa, of Blonde Audiovisual Productions, which this week will current Giorgos Georgopoulos’s “Patty Is Such a Girly Title,” produced with Skartouli and Christos V. Konstantakopoulos of Faliro Home, throughout the Thessaloniki Movie Pageant’s Crossroads Co-Manufacturing Discussion board.

Cossovitsa and others credited modifications on the beleaguered Greek Movie Heart, which has suffered from years of mismanagement, for bringing “new hope” to the business. “The board of administrators and the president of the board, along with the overall supervisor, are on course,” she stated. “The suitable individuals are in the appropriate positions. We’re assured that they’re going to guide the Greek Movie Heart towards a brand new and higher period.”

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that financing in Greece is proscribed, and the pandemic downturn underscored the necessity for extra state-level assist for the business, which she stated wants a “giant injection of cash.” Drandaki credited the center-right authorities of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for making vital revisions to the rebate launched by its leftist predecessor, however she stated its pandemic response is “nonetheless very removed from significant measures that different European nations adopted from each early on.”

She believes the federal government wants to face behind “the adoption of measures that may assist the movie employees and the manufacturing firms and would create a number of sources of financing for movies.” That would come with a spread of choices together with the Greek Movie Heart, the money rebate, private and non-private broadcasters, streaming platforms, in addition to personal fairness. “And at last there must be a robust money circulate assist by banks or different mechanisms,” she added.

Skartouli stays assured of a 2021 rebound for the business, bolstered by the rebate and evergreen curiosity within the nation’s sun-splashed places. In the meantime Cossovitsa, who expects to start servicing season two of the Apple TV Plus sequence “Tehran” in Might, stated, “I don’t suppose one yr is sufficient.”

“We have to wait and see what is going to occur with the [Greek Film Center] and its funding,” she stated. “I consider that 2022, sure, we’ll get well. However 2021, it will likely be an effort to catch the misplaced time of 2020, and to heal our wounds.”