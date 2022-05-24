With a brilliant performance by Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks and were one step away from the NBA Finals

*The best plays of the Golden State Warriors’ victory at the home of the Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors He re-exposed his hierarchy and prevailed as a visitor before Dallas Mavericks for 109 a 100 y He was one win away from winning the Western Conference title and consequently to reach the nba finals in this 2021-2022 season, when putting on 3-0 up in this best-of-seven matchup series.

The individual crossing between two relentless shooters such as the bases Stephen Currythe visitor, and the Slovenian Luka Doncic, of the premises, they kept the public in suspense until the end, which filled the stands of the American Airlines Center.

Doncic he won that scoring duel with the 40 points that made him the top scorer of the game and to which he added 11 rebounds. But in his scoring management Currywhat did it mark 31 so manyhad the effective collaboration of the Canadian forward Andrew Wigginswhich in addition to itss 27 points also pulled down 11 rebounds. The fourth game of these Playoffs will be played Tuesday from 22from Argentina, again in the stadium of the Mavericks.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Conference Finals from which the other finalist will emerge will continue this Monday, from the 21.30 (Argentina time), in the TD Garden, where Boston Celtics will receive the Miami Heat, that is imposed byr 2 a 1 after having won the first two games at home and lost the third in the same scenario of this fourth confrontation.

El Heatfrom the hand of Bam Adebayodefeated Bolton Celtics for 109 a 103 in it TD Garden and took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Bam Adebayo was the figure of the night and the offensive card of the Florida franchise with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists.

In the local team, which was in advantage in the second and last quarter, the escort showed off Jaylen Brown con 40 points y nine rebounds. The triumph of Miami Heat had more value because Jimmy Butler did not come out to play the second part of the match for a inflammation in the knee.

