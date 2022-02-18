With a controversial VAR penalty, Barcelona rescued a draw against Napoli in the Europa League

*The controversial penalty for Barcelona

This Thursday Barcelona and Naples they opened their key for 16ths of Europa League with a 1-1 draw in the Camp Nou. Piotr Zielinski put the Italian team ahead in the first half and Ferran Torres, from a penalty, achieved equality for the locals in the complement. The rematch will be on February 24 at the stadium Diego Armando Maradona.

The team led by Xavi Hernandez He did not complete a good initial stage and went to the locker room at a disadvantage due to a great collective action by the visiting team. It was just before the half hour mark when Zielinski was associated by right with the Macedonian Eljif Diamond and he was able to step on the area in total freedom to shake the goal in front not once, but twice, after the long rebound he gave Marc André Ter Stegen. The Pole put with his right hand the 1 to 0.

Barcelona, ​​owner of possession, did not generate too many clear situations in the first 45 minutes and in the complement it was the WHERE the one who gave him a hand. The thing is Adama Traore It overflowed to the right and in the center the ball grazed the Brazilian’s fingers Juan Jesus. No footballer from the Catalan team claimed the action because that touch did not even alter the trajectory of the ball, but the technology detected it and since it was aa hand that occupies a deliberate spacethe referee awarded the penalty. Torres He took charge of the shot and with a cross shot he made it 1 to 1.

Xavi he reached into the team to look for more offensive variants and thus they added minutes Sergiño Dest, Ousmane Dembele and Gavi. But the break came with the entry of Luke de Jongapplauded by the fans after his agonizing goal in the classic against Spanish.

The Dutchman, who was not going to be taken into account by Xavi, gave his team the aerial reference it needed and almost scored the winning goal as a Chilean. However, neither he nor Torreswho had two unbeatable chances, could not change history and the score ended 1-1.

The rematch will be held in Italy on February 24, the date on which Naples and Barcelona they will seek to win because, in the event of a tie, whatever the score, there will be overtime and, if necessary, penalties. In other results of the 16th of the Europa Leaguethe Sheriff won 2-0 against Sporting Braga as local, Betis won 3-2 at Zenit in Russia and the Rangers hit the ground running by beating 4-2 Borussia on his visit to the painting Dortmund.

