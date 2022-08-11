With a Ghost of Tsushima movie underway, there are already those who fight to be the leading actor

Andrew Koji (Bullet Train) campaigns to play Jin Sakai: “I’ve played the video game twice.”

With the success of Uncharted still fresh, and a widespread public desire to see the first The Last of Us trailer for HBO Max, the team at PlayStation Productions can boast of having started his career in film and TV on the right foot. But there is still a lot of work ahead, with adaptations to the big screen of video games like Ghost of Tsushima, which also generates interest not only among fans of the action title, but also among actors from Hollywood itself.

I can make a very good Jin Sakai. I can put my own touch on itAndrew WhoThat is the case of Andrew Koji, whom we have recently been able to see in Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt as well as in other action movies such as Snake Eyes: Origin. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the also British martial artist of Japanese descent declared that he was looking for the leading role in Ghost of Tsushima: “I would love it. I can do a very good Jin Sakai. I can put my own touch on it“. Now it only remains for Sony Pictures to think of him.

But it will not be for not being a great admirer of the work done by Sucker Punch Productions with this open world stealth action adventure. “I have played [al videojuego] twice“, assures Koji in his talk with the American portal”. However, Koji, who is currently shooting the third season of Warriors for HBO Max in South Africa, hopes that those responsible for the feature film know how to make Ghost of Tsushima know how to exist on its own beyond a mere adaptation.

Ghost of Tsushima is underway at the hands of the director of John Wick, Chad Stalheski, although at the moment no details have been shared of when it could start filming or reach theaters around the world. Beyond the video game, Ghost of Tsushima has become a tourist attraction for the island where the adventure takes place. On the other hand, and leaving this development behind, PlayStation Productions is also working on other projects such as God of War for Prime Video.

Mass sobre: ​​Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Tsushima [Película] and Movies and video games.