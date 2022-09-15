With a goal and an assist from Messi, PSG suffered, but beat Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League

The PSG won 3-1 against Maccabi Haifa this Wednesday in his second appearance in the Champions League. In a match more complex than expected for the champions of the Ligue 1were Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar the authors of the many. by the same group Benfica beat visitor to Juventus.

The local team initially opted for an unexpected strategy: play the duel against the Parisian team in the middle of the field, away from their goalkeeper. For this, he completely drowned out Messi Already Neymarresponsible for creating the game of the French, and thus managed not to suffer dangerous situations.

That game plan brought good results to the Israeli team, which at times took possession of the ball and even took the lead. Without ideas to come out from the bottom, Sergio Ramos looked for a wall with Marco Verrati on the way out, but the Italian returned poorly and gave the ball away in a key area. The Maccabi Haifadid not forgive that mistake and was the perfect center of Dolev Hazizia from the right the one that allowed Tjaronn Chery appear by surprise from behind, in the absence of Ramos in the area, and put the hoot for 1 to 0.

The PSG reacted at 37 minutes, thanks to an individual action of Kylian Mbappewho overflowed from the left and launched a seeker to Messi. The Argentine, in a center-forward position, cushioned the ball and defined without problems with his left foot in the small area to equalize the score.

Lionel Messi was key in PSG’s victory (Reuters)

In the plugin, the PSG he loosened up more offensively and found some spaces, but he was far from his best version. Among the three super-luxury tips of his, the one that had to appear was Messi with two shots that forced the goalkeeper of the Israeli team to show off to avoid the fall of his fence. Shortly after those warnings, at 69 minutes the Argentine showed himself on the left and leaked a pass with the outer face of his left foot for the sprint into the void of Mbappe. The Frenchman, without even accommodating it, was outlined for his skillful leg and defined the far post for the partial 2-1.

about the end, Marco Verratti improvised a spectacular aerial pass for the run of Neymar. The Brazilian escaped hand in hand and defined with his left foot to sentence a match that was more complicated than expected for those led by Christophe Galtier.

With this result, PSG they are at the top of Group H with a perfect score and on October 5 they will face Benfica in Portugal who have also won their two games. For its part, Juventus will seek to add for the first time against their people and against Maccabi Haifa.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

Estadio: Sammy Ofer Stadium

