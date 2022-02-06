With a goal and an assist from Messi, PSG thrashed Lille in Ligue 1

Once again the sports world is paralyzed by the possibility of observing Lionel Messi in action. is that the Paris Saint Germain (PSG), leader of the League 1 from France, looking for his third consecutive victory in the competition on his visit to Lille, last champion, in the most outstanding match of those that complete date 23 of the tournament.

The game opened after 10 minutes, due to a rude goalkeeper error Ivo Grbic. It was an overflow to the left of Nuno Mendes the one that disarmed the local defense and the side launched a low center that seemed easy to control for the Croatian goalkeeper, who in an unusual way could not pocket the ball and gave it to Danilo. The midfielder of the Parisian team only had to push the ball in the small area to shout the 1 to 0.

With the advantage, it seemed that the PSG would loosen up in his game, especially because in the following minutes he had two clear situations, one with Messi and another with Say Maria, both appearing free on the right and finishing off the far post from mid-distance. But, over time, the group led by Mauricio Pochettino he lost control of the ball and let his opponent grow.

*Botman called the actions

The Little took confidence and put to work Donnarumma, whose saves saved the Parisian cast on a couple of occasions, until his hands said enough. At 28 minutes, on a short corner kick, Ben Arfa put together a spectacular individual play that made the effort of Say Maria for stopping him, and launched a center back so that Botman, with an unorthodox definition, stamped the 1 to 1.

After equality, Messi became the center of the game and located as a hitch allowed the PSG break out of the siege At 32 minutes, the Argentine executed the corner kick to the second post that found free to Kimpembe, who headed, and thanks to an erratic exit from the goalkeeper Grbic, made it 2-1.

*Kimpembe scored 2-1

Five minutes later, Kylian Mbappé he faced from the left with one of his already classic runs. The Frenchman was closing and gathering marks, but when he stepped on the area he found a rival leg that took the ball from him, with fortune for him PSG that he fell at the feet of Messi. The Argentine, quickly, hit the ball to get rid of the three opponents and before the hasty exit of the goalkeeper, he scored it for 3-1.

The only bad news for Pochettino in that first half was the injury of Angel Di Maria, who left with physical discomfort before the end and instead entered Julien Draxler. We will have to wait to find out if his pain is related to some muscular inconvenience or simply to some match blow.

*Lionel Messi’s goal

On plugin startup, the PSG he kept playing with the same intensity and quickly found the fourth goal. It was Draxler the one that overflowed from the right and threw the center back so that Messi shoot at point blank range This time, Grbic he showed off with his save, but on the rebound, Walls dropped by his side Danilo, whose powerful shot, after a deflection, slipped against a post and sentenced the duel.

The Ligue 1 leader’s fifth goal came in the 67th minute, when Mbappe received from the left in a counterattack and without any pressure he settled for his skillful leg, looked at the goal and drew a shot to the far post that hit at an angle, in a sample of what the young wonder is capable of doing.

The PSG will play again on Friday, when he receives in the park of the princes Rennes for matchday 24 of Ligue 1, which leads with 56 points, 13 more than the Olympic Marsella, his immediate pursuer. Although, the sights are set to duel against the Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the Champions League, stipulated for February 15. The first leg will be that day in Paris and the rematch on March 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Article in development

FORMATIONS

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Pierre Mauroy of Lille

POSITIONS

KEEP READING

The two kicks that injured Di María and took him out of PSG’s victory against Lille

Jordi Alba’s impressive goal, two debuts and return to Champions League positions: Barcelona’s show in the victory against Atlético de Madrid

The secrets of the tense and fruitful relationship between Simeone and Verón: “We sat next to each other and didn’t greet each other”