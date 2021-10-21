With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United reversed the duel with Atalanta and celebrated in the Champions League

One of the most even areas of the Champions League had continuity in the third date of Group F, in the game that they encouraged in Old Trafford Manchester United and Atalanta.

The British team tried to impose their conditions from the beginning. Speed ​​of Marcus Rashford was one of the arguments most used by the homeowner, but the solvency of Juan Musso kept the Italian team at stake. A sample of this was the remarkable ball that he took from Fred, when the shock was still even.

When the stopwatch Szymon Marciniak arrived at the first quarter of an hour the surprise took place. An extraordinary class action, which included stabbing assists from Teun Koopmeiners and Luis Muriel, found the opportunism of Mario Pasalic for the Croatian to celebrate the 1 a 0. And the silence was present in the Theater of Dreams.

The blow left the jaw weak to the English powerhouse. With much confusion and lack of ideas, those of Ole Gunnar Solskjær They tried to take the lawsuit to foreign territory to access equality. But about half an hour, Merih Demiral rose in the area of David De Gea and sealed the 2 a 0 to confirm the superiority of the visit. In the mythical stage that usually presents stars, the brightness came from Bergamo.

In the complement the Manchester United came out with another mindset. The hierarchy of Cristiano Ronaldo It was one of the keys for the Lusitanian legend to lead the offensive of a cast that wanted to reverse history. In the first scene that marked the resumption of the clash, CR7 had a heads-up against Musso, in which the Argentine goalkeeper showed off with a wonderful maneuver to avoid the discount.

However, a few moments later Bruno Fernandes cut to the last line of the Atalanta with a precise shipment that found Marcus Rashford at sheer power. On that occasion the Englishman did not fail and resolved with an accurate shot to the far post that meant the 2 a 1. The scream came at just the right time. And the Reds they proved they were alive.

Undoubtedly, the British managed a wave of impossible to surf for the Atalanta. The mental jerk allowed him to Harry Maguire achieve equality so that the public explodes with joy in the hope of winning the victory.

With Paul pogba and Edinson Cavani on court, the changes made by the Norwegian coach were a show of intent. You had to win at any cost. And if it’s epic, the person in charge of reversing the score to make the 3 a 2 definitive could not be other than his own Cristiano Ronaldo. The legend of Portugal He soared into the English sky and completed the feat in the face of Italian resignation.

As the Villarreal thrashed the Young Boys, the triumph turned out to be decisive for the future of the Manchester United, since those of Ole Gunnar Solskjær they remained as leaders of the group with 7 units, followed by Yellow Submarine (4), Atalanta (4) and the Swiss team (3). At Theater of Dreams nightmares were frightened and the lights of hope lit up. Tickets to the round of 16 are getting closer.

Trainings:

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo. DT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Atalanta: Musso; Palomino, Demiral, Toloi; Zappacosta, Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovskyi, Ilicic; Duván Zapata. DT: Gian Piero Gasperini

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Polonia)

Stadium: Old Trafford

OTHER GAMES OF THE DAY

Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

KEEP READING:

Another chapter of the Cristiano-Solskjaer conflict: which coach did the Portuguese ask for Manchester United

Manchester United took an unusual ten-minute flight to play against Leicester and generated controversy: the club’s explanation

The list of the debate: a famous ex-scorer excluded Cristiano and put Messi among the five best in history