With a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo, United thrashed Brentford 3-0: the mark that proves that CR7 “beats time”

In a very special moment of his life, Cristiano Ronaldo He continues to show signs of his validity and at 37 years old, confirms that he is one of the best strikers on the planet. This Monday he scored one of the goals in the triumph of Manchester United 3-0 against Brentford, he reached his 18th goal of the season, the same amount he scored in the 2008/2009 financial year, the last he had played in the city. The Lusitanian artilleryman is third in the network breaker table.

CR7 and his partner Georgina Rodriguez They come from suffering the loss of one of their Twins. In recent days, the striker published a photo with the baby and wrote “Love forever”. He returned to the playing fields and was supported by the entire Red Devils squad and by the public.

The player who returned to United this season started this Monday in the match that closed the 35th date of the English championship. The account was opened Bruno Fernandes, which he anticipated after a cross at nine minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo with his typical celebration. He has 142 goals at United (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Later Ronaldo flourished with a heel between three rivals in the area to Juan Mata |, whose shot went wide. At 44 minutes he received a courtesy return from the Spaniard, converted, but his goal was annulled due to an advanced position at the request of the VAR.

At the start of the complement Fernandes missed the second for the locals. Although the differences were widened at 61 minutes with a penalty whose foul was committed by CR7 himself, who was shot down in the area. The Lusitanian executed it and with a cross shot he marked his goal number 142 in 329 games with the English team.

At 72 minutes, Raphael Varane He converted the third at the exit of a corner kick and the Frenchman entered alone and touched her from the floor to send her inside. With his goal, the Frenchman decorated the final result. With this victory, United remains sixth in the table and is entering the Conference League, the third club competition in Europe, something that seems little for a giant used to fighting for a title in the Champions League, a trophy it won three times.

The Lusitanian is applauded by the public (REUTERS / Phil Noble)

Returning to CR7, in the 2021/2022 financial year, the striker has scored 24 goals in 38 games for United and provided 3 assists. Manchester 13 years ago. For this reason, the comparison went viral and on the networks they began to talk about Ronaldo “beating time”. In addition, he qualified with his team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and will play his fifth World Cup. The Lusitanian is the top scorer in history at national team level with 115 goals, merit that achieved by beating Iranian Ali Daei, who reached 109.

Also in this season, the attacker reached another mark that consists of being the top scorer in history. It was when he scored his 806th goal (between clubs and national team) and surpassed the Austrian by one Josef Bican, who was the record holder until then. That happened in March with his hat-trick against Tottenham for date 29 of the Premier League. The statistic is based on the account kept by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).

The 2021/2022 season is not over yet, and the Portuguese has a lot to give and continue to win his battle against time.

